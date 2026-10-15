Computer Stops Working During a Government Exam: What Should Candidates Do?

Key Points Inform exam staff immediately about technical issues; follow their instructions carefully.

Avoid pressing random keys or restarting; ask staff about remaining time as it's not automatic.

Check official websites for notices and use the prescribed grievance process if available.

Computer-based government exams have become more prevalent in the Indian exam system. These exams require candidates to answer questions on a computer within a fixed time. But as beneficial as this system of exams has proven itself, it also has some faults. One of the faults is that the screen freezes during the exam. Now, the question is, what should you do if the screen freezes or the system suddenly shuts down? Staying calm and informing the exam staff immediately is the safest first step. Candidates should follow the instructions that are given at the centre rather than trying to fix the problem themselves. What Should You Do If Your Exam Computer Stops Working? If a computer starts showing signs of a technical problem during the particular exam for which the candidate is appearing, for example, SSC, RRB, SBI PO, IBPS PO, or IBPS Clerk, follow the steps given below:-

Inform the invigilator present immediately:- inform what problem is there on the system and do not leave the seat or move to any other computer without permission. The invigilator or authorised technical staff will decide and take proper action, whatever is required.

Avoid Pressing Random Keys or Restarting the System:- Repeatedly clicking the mouse, pressing keyboard shortcuts, or attempting to restart the computer may complicate the issue further. Follow only the instructions given by the exam staff present at the centre.

Explain the problem clearly:- Tell the invigilator whether the screen has frozen, the mouse is unresponsive, the question is not loading, or the computer has shut down. Be specific to the staff so that the issue can be identified and resolved.

Ask the staff what happened to your remaining time:- Do not assume that your timer will automatically pause or the extra time will be granted. Ask the authorised staff to clarify the procedure. The response may depend on the examination authority's instructions and the nature of the disruption.

Also check, DigiLocker for Government Exams Can You Get Extra Time or a Re-Exam After a Technical Problem? There is no single rule that guarantees that you will be given extra time or a re-examination for every computer failure. The decision simply depends on the examination authority, the incident, and the applicable rules. However, in many cases, re-exams are conducted when the system malfunctions or freezes. For example, Railway Recruitment Boards🚆issues specific notices concerning candidates who are affected by technical problems in certain computer-based aptitude tests. This shows why candidates should check the official notice for their particular recruitment rather than believing any general advice. If the problem continues, calmly ask the invigilator how it is being recorded. If a complaint or incident report process is available, follow it. Remember the approximate time and nature of the disruption, and retain any official communication you receive. After leaving the centre, check the exam authority’s official website for the notices or instructions. If a grievance facility is available, submit the complaint through the prescribed channel within the deadline.