Dussehra Holidays 2026: How Many Days Will Government Offices Remain Closed in Telangana and Karnataka?
Dussehra Holidays 2026: Check the Telangana and Karnataka government holidays from October to December 2026, including Dussehra, Deepavali, and other important days, in the article below.
Key Points
- Telangana & Karnataka observe Dussehra holidays on Oct 20-21, 2026.
- Deepawali holidays are on Nov 8, 2026 (Telangana) and Nov 10, 2026 (Karnataka).
- Christmas holidays are observed on Dec 24-25, 2026 in both states.
Dussehra Holidays 2026: Government offices in Telangana and Karnataka will observe several festival holidays between the months of October and December 2026. In the Month of Navratri and Dussehra, Telangana will observe holidays for Vijay Dasami and the following day as general holidays, while Karnataka will also observe holidays around Mahanavami and Vijayadasami. Both states also observe holidays in November and December 2026 as well. Read the article below to check the complete list of holidays in the state of Telangana and Karnataka for October, November, and December, sourced from the National Portal of India.
Telangana Government Holidays 2026
Telangana’s official holidays, as listed in the National Portal of India, include several festivals and national occasions during the final three months of 2026, for which the government offices in these states will observe holidays. Individuals who are planning to visit any office for any work are advised to plan their visit accordingly and also cross-check with the offices before visiting. Given below is the complete list of holidays which will be observed in Telangana from October to December 2026:-
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October 2026
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November 2026
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December 2026
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October 2, 2026 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti)
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November 8, 2026 (Deepawali)
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December 24, 2026 (Christmas Eve)
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October 18, 2026 ( Saddula Bathukamma)
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November 24, 2026 (Karthik Pournima)
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December 25, 2026 (Christmas Day)
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October 19, 2026 (Mahanavmi)
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December 26, 2026 (Boxing Day)
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October 20, 2026 (Vijaya Dashami)
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October 21, 2026 (Following Day of Vijaya Dashami)
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October 26, 2026 (Birthday of Hazrath Syed Mohd. Juvanpuri)
The Dussehra period is particularly important for the Telangana government employees, with consecutive general holidays on October 20 and 21, 2026. October 19, 2026, has been listed as an optional holiday, which the employees may take themselves, subject to approval. Deepawali also falls on a Sunday in Telangana this year. Employees should check the official calendar for information on the following holidays.
Also check, Government Holidays 2026
Karnataka Government Holidays 2026
The official government holidays as listed in the National Portal of India Calendar 2026 for the Karnataka government include holidays on festivals like Dussehra in October, Deepawali in November, and Christmas in December. Individuals who are planning to visit any office for any work are advised to plan their visit accordingly and also cross-check with the offices before visiting. Given below is the complete list of holidays which will be observed in Karnataka from October to December 2026:-
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October 2026
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November 2026
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December 2026
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October 2, 2026 (Gandhi Jayanti)
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November 10, 2026 (Balipadyami, Deepawali)
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December 24, 2026 (Christmas Eve)
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October 20, 2026 (Ayudhapooja)
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November 24, 2026 (Guru Nanak Jayanti)
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December 25, 2026 (Christmas)
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October 21, 2026 (Vijayadashami)
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November 26, 2026 (Huttari Festival)
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November 27, 2026 (Kannadasa Jayanti)
Karnataka’s government office will observe holidays on October 20 and 21, 2026, covering Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. The month of November offers good holidays, from observing and celebrating Balipadyami and Guru Nanak Jayanti to enjoying the Huttar Festival.
What Employees Should Check Before Planning Leave for Government Holidays?
The holiday lists mentioned above have been referred to from the National Portal of India, which includes notified state government holidays and selected optional holidays. These holidays should not be treated as holiday calendars for every school, bank, central government office, or other institutes. Employees should confirm the applicable notification with their respective departments before making travel arrangements.
Also check, DigiLocker for Government Exams
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