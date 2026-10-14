Dussehra Holidays 2026: How Many Days Will Government Offices Remain Closed in Telangana and Karnataka?

Dussehra Holidays 2026: Government offices in Telangana and Karnataka will observe several festival holidays between the months of October and December 2026. In the Month of Navratri and Dussehra, Telangana will observe holidays for Vijay Dasami and the following day as general holidays, while Karnataka will also observe holidays around Mahanavami and Vijayadasami. Both states also observe holidays in November and December 2026 as well. Read the article below to check the complete list of holidays in the state of Telangana and Karnataka for October, November, and December, sourced from the National Portal of India.

Telangana Government Holidays 2026

Telangana’s official holidays, as listed in the National Portal of India, include several festivals and national occasions during the final three months of 2026, for which the government offices in these states will observe holidays. Individuals who are planning to visit any office for any work are advised to plan their visit accordingly and also cross-check with the offices before visiting. Given below is the complete list of holidays which will be observed in Telangana from October to December 2026:-