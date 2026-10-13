DigiLocker for Government Exams: How to Store and Verify Your Documents

Key Points DigiLocker is a secure digital wallet by the Govt of India for job aspirants' documents.

Documents issued via DigiLocker are legally equivalent to physical originals electronically.

Aspirants must distinguish between officially issued and self-uploaded documents for authenticity.

For all those candidates who are aspirants for government jobs, keeping educational certificates, identity proof, and other important documents ready is an important part of the application process. One such tool by the Government of India helps candidates keep their documents safe. DigiLocker allows candidates to access and store their digital documents securely, reducing the need to carry physical copies everywhere. Although candidates do need to carry their original documents wherever required, DigiLocker serves as a good alternative for keeping the documents safe. However, candidates must understand how to get the authentic documents, verify their details, and check whether a recruiting body accepts them before using DigiLocker documents for an exam or document verification. Given below is a step-by-step guide for creating an account, storing certificates, checking their authenticity, and using them during government recruitment.

What is DigiLocker and How Can It Help Government Job Aspirants? DigiLocker is a digital document wallet that was launched under the Government of India’s Digital India initiative. It allows users to access, store, and share digital documents through an online platform. For government job aspirants, DigiLocker can be useful when applying for the examinations conducted by bodies such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), banking recruitment organisations, and State Public Service Commissions. Some of the important benefits of storing the original documents in DigiLocker include:- Easy Access:- Easy access is available to digital documents through the candidate’s account.

Less Paperwork:- DigiLocker keeps the important certificates accessible without carrying any physical copies everywhere.

Document Authenticity:- Candidates can access the documents that are issued directly by the participating government departments and educational institutions.

Easy Sharing:- Candidates can share documents electronically with participating organisations when required.

As per DigiLocker’s official guidelines, documents issued through the platform are legally equivalent to their physical originals when used electronically. However, candidates must always check the specific recruitment notification to understand which documents and formats are accepted. Also check, Government Holidays 2026 How is a DigiLocker Account Created? Creating a DigiLocker account is the first step towards managing the documents digitally. Follow these steps to register and create an account:- Visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in or download the official DigiLocker App.

Select the Sign Up option if the candidate is a new user.

Enter the required details, such as your name, date of birth, mobile number, and other requested information.

Complete the verification process using the OTP or authentication method provided.

Set up the account security PIN or credentials and sign in.

If the candidate already has an account, they need to log in instead of creating another account. How to Store Educational Documents in DigiLocker? Once the candidate has created the account, they can use the documents that are issued by the participating organisations or upload their own files of educational documents. Understanding the difference between these two options is also important for government job aspirants. Fetch Documents Issued By Government Departments This is most easily the preferred option when an authentic digital document is available from its issuing authority. Log in to the DigiLocker account.

Open the Browse Documents section.

Search for the relevant issuing department, board, university, or organisation.

Select the document type, such as Class 10th marksheet, Class 12th marksheet or the other available educational records of the candidates.

Enter the needed information such as the roll number, resignation number, or the examination year.

Provide consent if requested and select Get Document.

Open the Issued Documents section to access the retrieved documents.

The documents are fetched from the participating issuer’s records. Availability depends on whether the concerned organisation has made the document available through DigiLocker. Upload Your Documents on DigiLocker If a certificate or file is unavailable through the issuing authority, the candidate may be able to upload a scanned copy or PDF to the DigiLocker Drive. Candidates can use these simple steps given below to upload their documents:- Log in to the DigiLocker account.

Open the uploaded files or DigiLocker Drive section.

Select the upload option and choose the required file from your device.

Upload the document and give it a clear name that the candidates can easily remember. Important Note:- Uploading a file yourself does not make it an officially issued or verified document. An uploaded scan is different from a document fetched directly from an authorised issuer. Candidates are advised not to assume that a self-uploaded certificate will be accepted as proof of authenticity during recruitment.

Which Documents Should Government Job Aspirants Store? Candidates should prepare their documents according to the eligibility conditions of the exam that they plan to take. The following list of documents can help the candidates get started:- Document Why it may be needed Class 10 marksheet or certificate Date of birth and educational qualification Class 12 marksheet or certificate Educational eligibility Graduation marksheets and degree Graduate-level examinations Aadhaar card or other accepted identity proof Identity verification, where required Caste or category certificate Reservation benefits, if applicable EWS Certificate EWS reservation, if applicable Domicile or residence certificate State-specific eligibility, where required PwBD certificate Disability-related benefits, if applicable Name-change document Supporting a difference in names, where applicable Experience certificate Posts requiring relevant experience