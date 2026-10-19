Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 1137 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Other Details
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Date: Nagaland Police has released the recruitment notification for 1,137 Constable GD Posts on its official website, police.nagaland.gov.in. Candidates can apply online from October 31 to November 30, 2026. Check this article to get the official notification PDF and other details.
Key Points
- Nagaland Police announces 1,137 Constable GD posts for 2026 recruitment.
- Online applications open from 31 October 2026 to 30 November 2026.
- Indigenous Naga tribes eligible; apply online at police.nagaland.gov.in.
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Nagaland Police has released the Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,137 Constable GD posts. This is a big opportunity for young candidates in Nagaland who dream of a career in the state police force. The online application process will run from 31 October 2026 to 30 November 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, police.nagaland.gov.in. In this article, we will share all the important details, including vacancy count, important dates, eligibility, and how to apply. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling out the form.
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification
Nagaland Police has started the recruitment drive for Constable GD posts, and the notification is now out. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF for a total of 1,137 Posts to know more about eligibility and other details. Check the direct link given below:
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Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026
Nagaland Police Constable GD Recruitment 2026 Overview
Candidates can find all the information about Nagaland Police Constable GD Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Nagaland Police, Department of Home, Govt. of Nagaland
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Advertisement Number / Notice Date
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Notice Dated 14 October 2026
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Post Designation
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Constable (General Duty)
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Recruitment Year
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2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,137 Posts(Regular: 1,053 | Backlog: 84)
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Notification Status
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Officially Released
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Application Mode
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Online Only
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Application Start Date
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31 October 2026
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Application Last Date
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30 November 2026
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Application Fee
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₹300 (Non-refundable)
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Age Limit (as on 14.10.2026)
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18 to 37 Years
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Educational Qualification
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• Backward Tribes: Class 6 Pass
• Other Recognized Naga Tribes: Class 8 Pass
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Domicile Eligibility
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Indigenous Inhabitants belonging to Recognized Naga Tribes of Nagaland
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Pay Scale (7th Pay Matrix)
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Pay Level 3 (PB: ₹5,200 – ₹20,200 + Grade Pay ₹1,800)
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Selection Process
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PST / MST Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Written Test Interview
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Official Web Portals
Nagaland Police Constable GD Eligibility Criteria 2026
Before applying, candidates must check that they meet the basic conditions set by Nagaland Police. This recruitment has some special conditions, so read the points below carefully.
Nationality
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This recruitment is only for indigenous Naga tribes of Nagaland.
Age Limit
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Minimum age is 18 years
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Maximum age is 37 years
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Age calculation date: 14 October 2026, the date of the notification
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Age relaxation: Incumbent constables whose appointments were set aside, and the petitioners, get age relaxation as ruled by the High Court.
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Application mode: Applications are filed online through the Nagaland Police Registration Portal.
Educational Qualification
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For Backward Tribes: The Minimum qualification should be Class 6 pass
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For Other Eligible Naga Tribes: The minimum qualification should be Class 8 pass
Nagaland Police Constable Vacancy 2026
The Nagaland Police Constable Vacancy 2026 is divided into two categories according to the official notification. Check the complete vacancy details in the table given below:
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Vacancy Category
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Number of Posts
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Posts covered under Gauhati High Court orders
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1,053
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Backlog vacancies from Recruitment 2025
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84
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Total
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1,137
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com