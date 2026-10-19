Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 1137 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Nagaland Police has released the Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,137 Constable GD posts. This is a big opportunity for young candidates in Nagaland who dream of a career in the state police force. The online application process will run from 31 October 2026 to 30 November 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, police.nagaland.gov.in. In this article, we will share all the important details, including vacancy count, important dates, eligibility, and how to apply. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling out the form.

Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification

Nagaland Police has started the recruitment drive for Constable GD posts, and the notification is now out. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF for a total of 1,137 Posts to know more about eligibility and other details. Check the direct link given below: