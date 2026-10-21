NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Courses Opening & Closing Ranks Here
NEET PG counselling schedule is available to check for MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine) admission during the 2026-27 academic year. Round 1 registration will go from October 12 to 21, 2026, while the choice filling will be submitted between October 13 to 22, 2026. To fill your choice wisely, candidates must check previous year cutoff trends for Round 1 to analyze the admission possibilities for both the courses. Check the details below.
NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for MS and MD programs on its portal at nbe.edu.in. While the counselling process for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central State Quota seats is ongoing for Round 1. The registration process for first-round admission will conclude on October 21, 2026.
To navigate the process of NEET PG Counselling 2026, candidates neet to understand the qualifying opening and closing ranks. We have provided MS and MD program previous year Round 1 NEET PG opening and closing ranks to help choose the desired institution and specialization in medicine.
Check| NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule: Check Dates, How to Download Answer Key, Documents Required
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Key Details
Candidates can check AIQ and State Counselling schedule PG 2026 along with other counselling details from the table shared below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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NEET PG 2026 Result
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National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
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Result Website
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nbe.edu.in
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Round 1 Schedule (AIQ)
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Round 2 Schedule (AIQ)
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Round 3 Schedule (AIQ)
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Stray Vacancy Round
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Academic Session
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Expected to begin on November 20, 2026
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling
Top MD Courses: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the NEET PG 2025 counselling results, the most difficult specialization to get into during Round 1 was MD in General Medicine. The admission opened at 1 and closed at 3822 for general category under All India Quota. This was followed by MD (Doctor of Medicine) in Radio-Diagnosis, which opened at 4 and closed at 2920 respectively.
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Course Official Title
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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MD (Radio-Diagnosis)
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General
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4
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2920
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MD (General Medicine)
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General
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1
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3822
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MD (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy)
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General
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20
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2725
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MD (Paediatrics)
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General
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36
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7071
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MD (Psychiatry)
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General
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618
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16458
Top MS Courses: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find previous year MS (Master of Surgery) Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The table contains general category ranks for different specialties, helping candidates estimate the admission possibilities for 2026-27 academic year.
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Course Official Title
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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MS (General Surgery)
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General
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22
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11507
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MS (Orthopaedics)
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General
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54
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12429
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MS (Ophthalmology)
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General
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775
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16969
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MS (Otorhinolaryngology - ENT)
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General
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756
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17851
Steps to Download NEET PG 2026 Result
Here are key steps to download the NEET PG 2026 results. Officially released on National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences portal, candidates can check results for both MS and MD courses.
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Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in
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Go to the NEET PG section.
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Click on the link for NEET PG 2026 Result
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The result PDF will appear on the screen
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Use the search option in the PDF to find your application ID or roll number
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Check your marks, rank and qualifying status
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Download and save the result PDF for future reference
Check the NEET PG 2026 Result Here: Direct Download Link
How to Analyze Cutoff Trends to Improve Choice Filling Decision
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Analyze Safe Areas: Analyze your rank, and understand previous closing rankings to determine branches and institutions that will be best suitable for you.
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Monitor Trends: Find categories that are more relaxed in the later rounds (like ST and SC) compared to stable categories (like UR and OBC) for seat upgradation at the right moment.
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Analyze Trends: Learn how to identify unstable categories or programs (like EBB) that are more unpredictable and utilize this to build your strategy.
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Use Upgrades Wisely: High-profile colleges are ranked higher in early rounds as compared to later rounds. This typically leads to more competitive cut-off scores.
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Manage Your Choices: Organize your preferences, balance your aspiring courses with safe alternatives, and make your choices as per the options.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.