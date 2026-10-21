NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Courses Opening & Closing Ranks Here

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for MS and MD programs on its portal at nbe.edu.in. While the counselling process for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central State Quota seats is ongoing for Round 1. The registration process for first-round admission will conclude on October 21, 2026.

To navigate the process of NEET PG Counselling 2026, candidates neet to understand the qualifying opening and closing ranks. We have provided MS and MD program previous year Round 1 NEET PG opening and closing ranks to help choose the desired institution and specialization in medicine.

Check| NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule: Check Dates, How to Download Answer Key, Documents Required

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Key Details

Candidates can check AIQ and State Counselling schedule PG 2026 along with other counselling details from the table shared below.