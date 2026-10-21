LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online For 232 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link
LIC HFL Notification 2026: LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 has been released on October 20, 2026 on its officail website, lichousing.com. Interested candidates can apply online for 232 Apprentice Posts from October 20 to November 1, 2026. Check this article to know about LIC HFL Notification 2026 and apply online link.
Key Points
- LIC HFL released Apprenticeship Program-010 notification on Oct 20, 2026 for 232 posts.
- Apply online from October 20 to November 1, 2026 for the apprenticeship.
- Fresh graduates (20-25 years) must register on NATS portal to apply.
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the notification for its Apprenticeship Program-010 on October 20, 2026. A total of 232 apprentice Posts will be filled across LIC HFL offices in 25 states and Union Territories. This is a great chance for fresh graduates who want to begin their career in the finance sector. Interested candidates can apply online from October 20 to November 1, 2026. Before applying, they should read the official notification and check the eligibility and age limit. In this article, we have shared the important details, including vacancies, eligibility, selection process, and how to apply.
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Candidates must check the last date and apply before the window closes.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL)
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Advertisement / Programme Code
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LICHFL Apprenticeship Program-010
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Post Designation
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Apprentice (1-Year Training Period)
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Total Vacancies
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232 Posts (Spread across 25 States / UTs)
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Job Location
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Regional Offices & Branches Across India (e.g., Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.)
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Notification Release Date
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20 October 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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20 October 2026
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Monthly Stipend
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• Metro Cities: ₹16,650 / month
• Non-Metro Cities: ₹14,150 / month
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Official Web Portals
LIC HFL Notification 2026 Out
LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the recruitment notification for its Apprenticeship Program-010, especially for fresh graduates on October 20, 026. A total of 232 Apprentice posts will be filled across LIC HFL offices in 25 states and UTs. Candidates who want to apply must check the official notification PDF in the table given below to know about LIC HFL eligibility and other details.
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LIC HFL Notification 2026
LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
LIC Housing Finance Limited has opened applications for its Apprenticeship Program-010 for fresh graduates. Interested candidates can apply online for a total of 232 Apprentice Posts from October 20, 2026. The last date to apply is November 1, 2026. Check the Direct apply link given below:
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LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates must meet a few basic criteria before applying for the LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026. These cover age, educational qualification, and past apprenticeship experience. Please check each point carefully so that your application is not rejected later.
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Educational Qualification: Candidates must be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or institute.
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Graduation Year: The degree must have been completed between 01.10.2001 and 01.10.2026.
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Age Limit: The Minimum age is 20, and the maximum age is 25 years.
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Age Relaxation: Relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per the rules.
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Previous Apprenticeship: Candidates who have already completed an apprenticeship are not eligible.
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NATS Registration: Registration on the NATS portal (nats.education.gov.in) is compulsory before applying.
Steps to Apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply for the LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 only online, and registration on the NATS portal comes first. Candidates can follow these steps:
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Visit the NATS portal (nats.education.gov.in) and register through "Student Register/Login".
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Note down your NATS Enrolment ID after registration.
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Log in to NATS, find the LIC HFL apprenticeship advertisement and click apply.
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Check your email for a message from BFSI SSC (info@updates.bfsissc.com) with the detailed application link.
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Open the link (beep.bfsissc.com) and fill in your personal and educational details.
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Choose your preferred training district.
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Pay the exam fee online by November 1, 2026.
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Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com