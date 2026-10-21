Semiconductor designer Qualcomm confirmed plans to initiate a global workforce reduction starting November 2026. The Qualcomm layoffs 2026 are done after evaluating the performance of employees globally. These job cuts are an outcome of the plan of aligning operations due to a decrease in revenue generated from handsets and increased cost of memory chips. Cristiano Amon who is the Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm stated that each department has to be aligned with the future product strategy of the chip manufacturer. What Led to Qualcomm Layoffs in 2026? According to the memo addressed to the workers internally from the CEO Cristiano Amon, it is evident that the upcoming layoffs are aimed at developing a performance oriented culture in the company. Amon noted that there would be a focus on correcting the flaws in the project where results did not meet expectations.

"As we have expanded the business, so have the competencies and skills we require," Amon stated in the memo. "We must have the right people in the right roles so they can perform at their best and the company can continue to succeed." But the number of employees that will be affected by this decision is not known along with the location of the offices. It will follow other layoffs in which Qualcomm had carried out job cuts at some of its offices in California. This follows an increase in severance cost relating to restructuring. Restructuring Driver Strategic Impact Market Transition Sluggish smartphone demand and faster than expected revenue declines from important clients like Apple. Skill Alignment Reallocating engineering resources toward hardware design for AI servers, PCs, and connected autos. Performance Standard Evaluating global teams using updated metrics following annual review cycles.

Qualcomm Plans to Shift from Handset Dominance to Data Centers and Automotive The reason for such a Qualcomm termination process can be tied to some structural shifts in the consumer technology industry around the world. This is because due to inflation, rising costs of components, and other factors, smartphone sales globally have weakened. Consequently Qualcomm expects that by fiscal year 2027 automotive systems, IoT platforms, and AI data centers will form the bulk of its chip sales. Within the technology hardware industry there is a reallocation of capital into infrastructure growth through economic cycles. This allows semiconductor companies to control their operating costs while investing in R&D in artificial intelligence and edge computing. Broader Semiconductor and Tech Industry Layoffs in 2026