3000 Oracle Layoffs, 500 Microsoft PIP: How Are Indian Jobs At Risk? Why September 1 Has The Tech World Guessing

A harsh reality is coming our way from the tech world: layoffs and PIPs are back. If, as a student, you ever thought that the tech world is all about new technologies, AI and exciting, high-paying job opportunities, let’s throw some light on the current scenario for you. It was not many months ago that Oracle layoffs became a trending word. Over 30,000 employees at the firm lost their jobs in a blink of an eye. The layoff clouds are back as it is reported that Oracle is again gearing up to take away the work laptops from its employees. Not just Oracle, this time Microsoft is also having everyone’s attention. This news has reportedly put many Indian jobs at risk. According to a report by ET, around 3,000 Oracle jobs are reportedly at risk, while 400 to 500 Microsoft employees could be affected by a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP).

This layoff is expected to happen today, and that is why September 1 is in the spotlight. Let’s break down what is happening and what it could mean for the future of tech jobs. Oracle Layoffs: Why Is September 1 Important? Today, September 1, is an important day for the tech world. It is reported that tech giant Oracle is going for another round of layoffs. This could affect over 3,000 Indian techies working at Oracle. This layoff program is under cost reduction and restructuring the workforce. Although there is no official confirmation from Oracle, reports say over 3,000 jobs in India would be affected by this. Just a few months ago, Oracle cut its global workforce, under which 21,000 jobs were affected. Now, another round of layoffs, and the whole world is watching. The bigger question is, will AI eat up more jobs in the future?

Microsoft PIP: Is It The Same As A Layoff? After Oracle, Microsoft has also taken a spot in the list for their PIP program. PIP is basically a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), where employees are put under pressure when they do not meet their KRAs. Reports suggest that over 500 Indian employees at Microsoft are under the PIP now. Now, what does PIP exactly mean? A PIP is used by companies for their employees when the employee underperforms. However, this is a very simple term, but few companies use this as an excuse to fire their employees under the pretext of bad performance. Being under PIP does not eventually mean you lose the job, but high chances if you don't improve, you will. Microsoft has also clarified this point. Unlike a layoff, a PIP gives employees an opportunity to improve their performance and continue working with the company.

Oracle Layoffs vs Microsoft PIP: What’s The Difference? Feature Oracle Layoffs Microsoft PIP Primary Driver Workforce restructuring Performance-related process India Impact Around 3,000 roles reportedly affected Around 400–500 employees reportedly affected Outcome Job loss may follow immediately Employment may continue if targets are met Why Are Tech Companies Like Oracle Cutting Jobs While Spending Heavily On AI? The tech companies are investing a lot of money in Artificial Intelligence and data-centre infrastructure. For that, they are also cost-cutting and reducing the human workforce in their offices. On average, every 4 people out of 10 use AI for their day-to-day help. AI provides quick and simple solutions to each thing. This has widened the Return on Investment (ROI) idea. Companies have started working and improving AI in their work setups as well.