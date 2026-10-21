Ladakh's First Medical College To Open In 2027, Centre Approves Recruitment For 103 Posts

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Ladakh is set to get its first medical college in Leh in the 2027-28 academic year, following approval from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to begin preparatory recruitment of faculty and support staff. The Centre has granted a one-time relaxation in the rules that usually require at least 80 per cent of a medical college's infrastructure to be completed before recruitment begins. This will allow the Union Territory administration to start hiring staff while construction of the proposed Government Medical College (GMC) at Stipuk Pharka continues. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena welcomed the decision and thanked Union Health Minister J P Nadda for considering his request. He said the approval would help the administration prepare the institution for its planned opening in 2027. The ministry communicated its decision in a letter dated October 13, 2026, to the commissioner-cum-secretary of Ladakh's Health and Medical Education Department.

Also read: J&K Government Hospital Medical Interns Resume Strike Over Stipend Hike Demand Ladakh Medical College 2027: Centre Approves Recruitment For 103 Posts The approval will allow the Ladakh administration to begin recruitment for 103 sanctioned regular posts in a phased manner. These positions will include faculty members and supporting staff needed to run the medical college. According to the ministry's letter, the 103 posts were approved by the Department of Expenditure on November 27, 2024. Recruitment will take place in stages, depending on the institution's academic requirements from the 2027-28 academic year onwards. The administration will have to follow the approved recruitment rules while filling all positions on a regular basis. The decision is expected to help the college prepare its staff requirements alongside construction work, reducing the possibility of delays when the institution begins operations.

Why Has The Centre Relaxed The 80 Per Cent Infrastructure Rule? Medical colleges generally need to meet infrastructure requirements before beginning recruitment and other preparations for their operations. The 80 per cent completion condition is intended to ensure that the necessary facilities are sufficiently developed. However, waiting for construction to reach that stage could delay the recruitment of teachers and other staff needed to prepare a new institution. The Centre's one-time relaxation allows Ladakh to begin recruitment before reaching the required infrastructure completion level. This will help the administration prepare for the college's planned opening while construction continues. The approval is subject to conditions set by the Department of Expenditure and does not remove the requirement to complete the permanent campus infrastructure.

Government Medical College In Leh To Expand Medical Education Opportunities The proposed Government Medical College at Stipuk Pharka is expected to give students from Ladakh greater access to medical education closer to home. At present, students seeking medical education may need to move outside the region to pursue their studies. The new institution could provide more opportunities for local students to study medicine without having to travel as far from their families. The college is also expected to strengthen healthcare services in Ladakh by helping improve the availability of trained medical professionals. This is particularly important for the Union Territory, where difficult weather conditions, long distances and challenging geographical features can make access to specialised healthcare facilities more difficult.