University of Chicago Fraternity Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault At Party

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A fraternity at the University of Chicago is facing a lawsuit after a 19-year-old woman alleged that she was assaulted at a party hosted at its house in February, according to media reports. The woman filed the lawsuit against the local and national organisations of Alpha Delta Phi, seeking accountability over the alleged incident and the institutions' response. According to the lawsuit, the incident took place on February 7 at the fraternity house located at 5747 S. University Avenue in Chicago. The woman, who attends a different university, reported the alleged assault to Chicago police the following day. The case comes amid increased attention to allegations of assaults at fraternity parties, following a separate report involving another fraternity house near the University of Chicago campus.

The university described the latest allegations as disturbing and said it would cooperate with law enforcement. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the February incident. What Does The Lawsuit Allege About The February Incident? According to the lawsuit, a member of Alpha Delta Phi welcomed the woman to the party and encouraged her to drink a shot of alcohol. She allegedly began feeling unsteady and lightheaded and was later left unconscious in a bedroom at the fraternity house. The lawsuit alleges that a fraternity member assaulted her while she was unconscious. It also claims that other fraternity members prevented her friends from entering the bedroom. A friend eventually helped the woman leave the house, but she reportedly had difficulty speaking and walking. The following morning, she noticed bloodstains on her underwear and went to the police, according to the legal filing.

The woman is identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, meaning her name has not been publicly disclosed in the case. Chicago Police Investigation Remains Open The woman reported the alleged incident to Chicago police on February 8, a day after it reportedly occurred. A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation remains open and said the woman received treatment at Illinois Masonic Hospital on February 8. The lawsuit also states that the University of Chicago Police Department contacted the woman and began its own investigation. The complaint identifies Kevin Shim as the alleged assailant, but he is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. No criminal charges have been filed against him in connection with the allegations. Shim did not respond to a request for comment, according to media reports.

Alpha Delta Phi Says Member Was Suspended A spokesperson for Alpha Delta Phi's national organisation said Shim had been suspended from the fraternity after the organisation learned about the allegations. The spokesperson described the alleged conduct as deeply troubling and said it was inconsistent with the fraternity's values. The organisation also stated that it would cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate. The lawsuit seeks to examine the responsibilities of the fraternity's local and national organisations in preventing such incidents and responding to reports of misconduct. University Of Chicago Responds To Allegations A spokesperson for the University of Chicago said the allegations were disturbing to the university community and reiterated its commitment to addressing and preventing assaults.

The university also clarified that it is not a defendant in the lawsuit against the fraternity. However, the complaint names the university as a respondent in an effort to obtain internal records related to the case. According to the woman's attorney, Michael Grieco, the woman has not received information about the university's actions regarding the alleged perpetrator or the fraternity. He also said she was told to obtain a subpoena when she sought internal records. The attorney said the lawsuit aims to examine whether institutions have taken sufficient steps to prevent such incidents and protect students. Lawsuit Points To Earlier Reports Involving Fraternity House The legal complaint also refers to earlier reports of alleged assaults connected to the Alpha Delta Phi house. According to the lawsuit, multiple reports of assaults were made in 2009, prompting investigations by Chicago police and university police. The complaint also refers to an anonymous account posted on Instagram in 2022 describing an alleged assault at the same house.