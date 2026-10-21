MET 2027 Registration Begins at manipal.edu: Apply Online for B.Tech Admissions Before March 15
MET 2027 Registration: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has activated the online candidate registration portal for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2027 at manipal.edu. Candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate B.Tech programs across Manipal campuses (Manipal, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Dubai) can set up their portal accounts and submit online application forms. The deadline to complete the MET 2027 Phase 1 application process is March 15, 2027.
MET 2027 Registration: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched the online portal for candidate registration for Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2027 at manipal.edu. The candidates interested in admission in B.Tech courses offered in various Manipal colleges (Manipal, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Dubai) should register for portal accounts and fill their online application form. The last date for completing the MET 2027 phase one application procedure is March 15, 2027.
The candidates must meet the minimum eligibility criteria that include scoring 50% marks aggregate in Physics, Mathematics, and an additional optional subject in 10+2 exams. The registration process consists of creating account, providing personal and educational qualifications, selecting preference for test centers, uploading a recent passport size photograph and signature and paying online fees that amount to ₹2,000 (₹800 as application fee and ₹1,200 for entrance test). The entrance test will be held through computer-based test (CBT) format in designated centers across India. After closing the application process, MAHE will begin the online slot booking process through OTBS portal.
MET 2027 Application Form Download Link (OUT)
MAHE has published the MET B.Tech 2027 application form on its website. The direct download link for the online application form can be found below.
Direct Application Form Link: manipal.edu
MET 2027 B.Tech Admissions: Key Schedule & Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the MET 2027 B.Tech Admissions:
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Activity
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Details & Official Timeline
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Official Web Portal
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Registration Portal Activation
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Active Now (October 2026)
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Phase 1 Application Deadline
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March 15, 2027
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Designated Test Centers
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MET 2027 Phase 1 Exam Date
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Third Week of April 2027 (Tentative)
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Online Slot Booking Dashboard
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MET 2027 Phase 2 Exam Date
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Last Week of May 2027 (Tentative)
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Online Slot Booking Dashboard
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Participating Campuses
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Manipal, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Dubai
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MAHE Constituent Institutes
How to fill out the MET application form for 2027?
To fill out the form for the MET application 2027, follow the steps given below:
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Go to the officialwebsite: manipal.edu
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Click on ‘Apply Now’.
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Candidates need to register themselves with their name, email id, mobile number, pin code, state and district. Candidates need to select the programme level, course and campus location they prefer.
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Post registration, the login password will be mailed to the registered email ids of the candidates. After logging in, the candidates need to enter all the personal, academic and contact information. Candidates also need to select the exam cities they prefer.
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Scanned copies need to be uploaded.
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The application fee for MET 2027 needs to be paid by net banking/credit card/debit card.
Also Read: VITEEE 2027 Registration Begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; Exam to be Held from April 27 to 30
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.