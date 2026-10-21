MET 2027 Registration Begins at manipal.edu: Apply Online for B.Tech Admissions Before March 15

MET 2027 Registration: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched the online portal for candidate registration for Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2027 at manipal.edu. The candidates interested in admission in B.Tech courses offered in various Manipal colleges (Manipal, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Dubai) should register for portal accounts and fill their online application form. The last date for completing the MET 2027 phase one application procedure is March 15, 2027.

The candidates must meet the minimum eligibility criteria that include scoring 50% marks aggregate in Physics, Mathematics, and an additional optional subject in 10+2 exams. The registration process consists of creating account, providing personal and educational qualifications, selecting preference for test centers, uploading a recent passport size photograph and signature and paying online fees that amount to ₹2,000 (₹800 as application fee and ₹1,200 for entrance test). The entrance test will be held through computer-based test (CBT) format in designated centers across India. After closing the application process, MAHE will begin the online slot booking process through OTBS portal.