Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins at dme.assam.gov.in; Choice Filling to Start October 26
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has officially launched the online registration process for Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 (Round 1) today, October 21, 2026. Candidates who are qualified in NEET PG 2026 and listed in the state provisional merit list can register online at dme.assam.gov.in. Choice filling for courses and medical colleges will commence on October 26, 2026.
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has formally opened the online registration for Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 (Round 1) on October 21, 2026. Students who qualify for NEET PG 2026 and make it into the state provisional merit list can apply for their respective online application forms on the official website, which is dme.assam.gov.in. Online registration will stay active until October 25, 2026 (11:59 PM).
After this stage, the process of choice filling for post-graduate medical courses in the state government colleges will begin on October 26, 2026, and go on up to October 28, 2026 (5:00 PM). Choice filling candidates have to lock their choices within the choice locking window from October 28, 2026 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM). Allotment processing for the seats will take place from October 29 to October 31, 2026, and the final selection list for Round 1 will be announced on November 2, 2026. The allotted students in the government medical colleges and regional institutions such as B.B.C.I., Guwahati for 50% Assam state quota have to report physically on November 9 and 10, 2026.
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Important Dates
Below are the important dates related to the Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026:
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Event
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Schedule / Dates
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Online Registration Window
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October 21 – October 25, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)
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Online Choice Filling
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October 26 – October 28, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
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Online Choice Locking
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October 28, 2026 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)
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Seat Allotment Processing
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October 29 – October 31, 2026
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Provisional Allotment List
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November 1, 2026
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Final Result Declaration
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November 2, 2026
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Reporting and Admission / Joining
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November 9 – November 10, 2026
How to Register for Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026?
To register for Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Navigate straight to the official website of Directorate of Medical Education Assam through http://dme.assam.gov.in
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Navigate to the link named “Assam State Quota NEET PG Counselling 2026” that appears on the banner page of the website.
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Enter NEET PG Roll Number, Application Number, and Registered Mobile Number to be eligible for the merit list.
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Enter necessary personal information along with qualifying MBBS Degree details. Upload certificates, if any.
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Carefully go through all entered information, make payment of the registration fee online and download the confirmation receipt.
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Login from October 26 to October 28 for submission and locking of college/branch preferences.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.