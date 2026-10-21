Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins at dme.assam.gov.in; Choice Filling to Start October 26

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has formally opened the online registration for Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 (Round 1) on October 21, 2026. Students who qualify for NEET PG 2026 and make it into the state provisional merit list can apply for their respective online application forms on the official website, which is dme.assam.gov.in. Online registration will stay active until October 25, 2026 (11:59 PM).

After this stage, the process of choice filling for post-graduate medical courses in the state government colleges will begin on October 26, 2026, and go on up to October 28, 2026 (5:00 PM). Choice filling candidates have to lock their choices within the choice locking window from October 28, 2026 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM). Allotment processing for the seats will take place from October 29 to October 31, 2026, and the final selection list for Round 1 will be announced on November 2, 2026. The allotted students in the government medical colleges and regional institutions such as B.B.C.I., Guwahati for 50% Assam state quota have to report physically on November 9 and 10, 2026.