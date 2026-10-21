CFA Level 3 Result 2026 Released at cfainstitute.org, Download Marksheet PDF Here
CFA August 2026 Level 3 Result 2026: CFA August 2026 Level 3 Result 2026 has been made public on October 20. Check the 47% pass rate, candidate statistics, result link and steps to download results. First-time candidates recorded a 56% pass rate, compared with 31% for candidates who had deferred at least once.
The CFA Level 3 Results 2026 has been announced on October 20, with the August examination session recording a reported pass rate of 47%. According to the supplied result figures, 6,522 candidates passed out of 13, 940 who appeared for the exam. Candidates can access their individual results through the official CFA Institute result portal. The results were communicated to candidates through their registered email addresses. Those who appeared for the examination can sign in to the portal to check their outcomes. Scroll the article for more details.
CFA Level 3 Result 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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CFA Level 3
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Exam session
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August 2026
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Result date
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October 20, 2026
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Total candidates who appeared
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13,940
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Candidates who passed
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6,522
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Reported pass rate
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47%
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First-time candidates' pass rate
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56%
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Official result portal
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cfainstitute.org
First Time Candidates Record Higher Pass Rate
Candidates appearing for the CFA Level 3 examination for the first time recorded a reported pass rate of 56%. Candidates who had deferred their examination at least once recorded a pass rate of 31%, according to the supplied figures. The results highlighted a difference in outcomes between first time candidates and those who had previously deferred. However, the figures alone do not establish the reasons behind this difference. CFA Institute Managing Director of Education Chris Wiese congratulated successful candidates and highlighted the importance of professional judgment, technical knowledge and ethical standards in investment management. He also recognised the commitment required to prepare for the examination while managing work and other responsibilities.
CFA Level 3 Exam Offers Three Specialised Pathways
Candidates taking the Level 3 examination choose one of three specialised pathways:
- Portfolio Management: Focuses on portfolio decisions and investment management.
- Private Wealth: Concentrates on the needs and financial objectives of private wealth clients.
- Private Markets: Covers investment considerations related to private markets.
All three pathways lead towards the same CFA charter, subject to meeting the programme's remaining requirements.The August 2026 testing period also included the Level 1 and Level 2 examinations. According to the supplied information, Level 1 results were announced on September 24, while Level 2 results were released on September 30.
How to Check CFA Level 3 Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:
- Visit the official CFA Institute exam results page.
- Select the option to access examination results.
- Open the candidate results portal.
- Sign in using the registered CFA Institute account.
- View the result and save any available result information for future reference.
Candidates should check their registered email accounts for the official result notification. If the result is not available, they should review the instructions on the CFA Institute website.
Direct link: Check CFA Level 3 Result 2026
What Happens After Passing CFA Level 3?
Passing the Level 3 examination is an important milestone in the CFA Program, but it does not automatically confer the CFA charter.Successful candidates must also satisfy the applicable work experience and membership requirements. They must comply with the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct as part of their professional obligations.
Candidates can consult the official CFA Institute membership information for details about the requirements for becoming a charterholder.The CFA Program covers areas including ethics, quantitative analysis, investment analysis, portfolio management and wealth planning. Candidates can also use the institute's Learning Ecosystem and Practical Skills Modules to support their learning and professional development.
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