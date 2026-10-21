J&K Government Hospital Medical Interns Resume Strike Over Stipend Hike Demand

Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir have resumed their strike over their long-pending demand for an increase in their monthly stipend. The protesting MBBS and BDS interns said the government had failed to issue a formal order implementing the promised hike, despite giving them an assurance earlier. The interns resumed their protest on October 20, 2026, after talks with government representatives failed to resolve the issue. They are demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. According to media reports, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approved an increase in the stipend to Rs 25,000 on October 20. However, the interns have continued their protest, saying they want an official written order confirming the revised amount before returning to work. Why Are Medical Interns In Jammu And Kashmir On Strike?

The interns said their monthly stipend has remained at Rs 12,300 for nearly seven years, even as living expenses have increased. They believe the current amount does not adequately cover their expenses or reflect the amount of work they perform in government hospitals. Medical interns assist doctors in treating patients and work in different hospital departments, including emergency rooms, outpatient departments (OPDs) and wards. They may also have to perform night shifts and work in rural areas. The protesting interns have pointed out that medical interns in several other states receive higher monthly stipends for similar duties. They are demanding ₹30,000 per month and want the government to issue a formal order confirming the increase. Government Had Earlier Given One-Month Assurance The latest strike follows an earlier protest that began on August 31, 2026. On September 8, the government asked the interns to suspend their agitation and allow a month to address their demand.

The interns agreed to call off the strike following the assurance. However, they said the deadline passed without the promised increase being formally implemented. The renewed protest came after another round of discussions between representatives of the interns and government officials failed to settle the issue. Government Approves Stipend Increase To Rs 25,000 According to media reports published on October 20, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approved a proposal to increase the monthly stipend of medical and dental interns in Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000. The Health and Medical Education Department was reportedly directed to issue the necessary order. However, the formal notification had not been issued at the time of the reports. The interns have maintained that they need written confirmation of the revised stipend rather than another assurance. Their demand remains an increase to Rs 30,000 per month.