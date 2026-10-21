J&K Government Hospital Medical Interns Resume Strike Over Stipend Hike Demand
Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir have resumed their strike, demanding a Rs 30,000 monthly stipend. Check the government's reported Rs 25,000 approval and why interns want a written order.
Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir have resumed their strike over their long-pending demand for an increase in their monthly stipend. The protesting MBBS and BDS interns said the government had failed to issue a formal order implementing the promised hike, despite giving them an assurance earlier.
The interns resumed their protest on October 20, 2026, after talks with government representatives failed to resolve the issue. They are demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.
According to media reports, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approved an increase in the stipend to Rs 25,000 on October 20. However, the interns have continued their protest, saying they want an official written order confirming the revised amount before returning to work.
Why Are Medical Interns In Jammu And Kashmir On Strike?
The interns said their monthly stipend has remained at Rs 12,300 for nearly seven years, even as living expenses have increased. They believe the current amount does not adequately cover their expenses or reflect the amount of work they perform in government hospitals.
Medical interns assist doctors in treating patients and work in different hospital departments, including emergency rooms, outpatient departments (OPDs) and wards. They may also have to perform night shifts and work in rural areas.
The protesting interns have pointed out that medical interns in several other states receive higher monthly stipends for similar duties. They are demanding ₹30,000 per month and want the government to issue a formal order confirming the increase.
Government Had Earlier Given One-Month Assurance
The latest strike follows an earlier protest that began on August 31, 2026. On September 8, the government asked the interns to suspend their agitation and allow a month to address their demand.
The interns agreed to call off the strike following the assurance. However, they said the deadline passed without the promised increase being formally implemented.
The renewed protest came after another round of discussions between representatives of the interns and government officials failed to settle the issue.
Government Approves Stipend Increase To Rs 25,000
According to media reports published on October 20, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approved a proposal to increase the monthly stipend of medical and dental interns in Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000.
The Health and Medical Education Department was reportedly directed to issue the necessary order. However, the formal notification had not been issued at the time of the reports.
The interns have maintained that they need written confirmation of the revised stipend rather than another assurance. Their demand remains an increase to Rs 30,000 per month.
What Is The Difference Between A Stipend And A Salary?
A stipend is a fixed amount of money paid to trainees or interns during their training period. Medical interns receive stipends while completing the practical training required as part of their medical education.
Unlike a regular salary, a stipend is generally associated with training. Medical interns work in hospitals under the supervision of qualified doctors while gaining practical experience in patient care.
The protesting interns argue that their duties and working hours should be considered when deciding the amount they receive each month.
What Happens Next?
The main issue remains the formal implementation of the proposed stipend increase. While the reported approval of Rs 25,000 marks a development in the matter, the interns have continued their strike until the government issues an official written order.
The outcome of the dispute will determine when the interns return to their duties. The protest has also brought renewed attention to the stipend paid to medical trainees and the working conditions they face in government hospitals.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.