UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule Released, Registration Begin on October 21 upneet.gov.in
UP NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 schedule has been issued online. Candidates can register for the first counselling round at upneet.gov.in from October 21 to 26, 2026.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the schedule for UP NEET PG round 1 of counselling. Candidates interested in applying for the MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses can visit the official website to apply for the state quota seats.
According to the schedule released, the UP NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 registration window opens tomorrow, October 21, 2026. The last date for students to register for the PG counselling process is October 26, 2026. Students can enter their choices for the first round of counselling after the merit list is released on October 26, 2026. Candidates eligible to enter the choices need to do so between October 26 and 30, 2026.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule - Click Here
Also Read: Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Released; Check Dates
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Important Dates
Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can check the schedule below
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Date of online registration
|
October 21, 2026 (From 02:00 PM) to
October 26, 2026 (Till 11:00 AM)
|
Date of depositing registration fee and
security Fee
|
October 21, 2026 (From 02:00 PM) to
October 26, 2026 (Till 02:00 PM)
|
Date of declaration of merit list
|
October 26, 2026
|
Date of online choice filling
|
October 26, 2026 (From 05:00 PM) to October 30, 2026 (Till 05:00 PM)
|
Date of declaration of result of seat allotment
|
November 2, 2026
|
Date for downloading allotment letters and admission process
|
November3 , 2026 to November 7, 2026 & November 12, 2026 to November 13, 2026
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Process
Students participating in the first round of PG counselling can check the steps to follow to register for the counselling round
Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET counselling
Step 2: Click on PG counselling
Step 3: Click on registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application and upload the documents
Step 6: Submit the registration fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
After the merit list is released, eligible candidates can enter their choices for the first allotment. The choice of course and college must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Students will be allotted seats based on the choices, vacancies available, category of application, etc. Those allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges for admission with all the required documents.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.