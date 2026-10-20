UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule Released, Registration Begin on October 21 upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the schedule for UP NEET PG round 1 of counselling. Candidates interested in applying for the MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses can visit the official website to apply for the state quota seats.

According to the schedule released, the UP NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 registration window opens tomorrow, October 21, 2026. The last date for students to register for the PG counselling process is October 26, 2026. Students can enter their choices for the first round of counselling after the merit list is released on October 26, 2026. Candidates eligible to enter the choices need to do so between October 26 and 30, 2026.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule - Click Here

Also Read: Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in