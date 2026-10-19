Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala PG Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has extended the application window for NEET PG counselling. Earlier, the last date for students to apply for the online counselling round was October 16, 2026. As per the latest notification, the last date for students to apply for NEET PG counselling is October 22, 2026. The registration and application link will be available until 10 AM. Students interested in applying for the NEET PG counselling round can visit the official website to register and enter their choices.

The complete schedule for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Candidates participating in the online counselling round must make sure they complete the registration process within the deadline provided. Students also need to submit their choices for the online counselling round. Based on the choices entered, the allotment result will be released.