Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 registration deadline extended to October 22. Candidates eligible to participate in the counselling round can apply through the link available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala PG Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has extended the application window for NEET PG counselling. Earlier, the last date for students to apply for the online counselling round was October 16, 2026. As per the latest notification, the last date for students to apply for NEET PG counselling is October 22, 2026. The registration and application link will be available until 10 AM. Students interested in applying for the NEET PG counselling round can visit the official website to register and enter their choices.
The complete schedule for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Candidates participating in the online counselling round must make sure they complete the registration process within the deadline provided. Students also need to submit their choices for the online counselling round. Based on the choices entered, the allotment result will be released.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Official Notification: Click Here
Steps to Register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026
The link to apply for the online counselling round is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on PG Counselling
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
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Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Application Fee
The category-wise fee to be submitted after the registration process is given here.
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Category
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Fee
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General candidates, including Service Quota candidates
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Rs. 900/-
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SC/ST candidates
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Rs. 450/-
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents to be Uploaded
Students applying for the first counselling round must check the list of documents required to be uploaded for admission and verification
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Copy of the S.S.L.C book or any relevant school records to prove date of birth.
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Any one of the certificates to prove nativity, in the application form.
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Certificates in support of claim for Communal Reservation/EWS if any, in the application form.
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Inter-Caste marriage certificate, if applicable.
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Income Certificate, if applicable.
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Certificate to prove Children of Fisherman/In mates of Sri Chithra Home/Nirbhaya Home/Juvenile Home, if applicable
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Status at mcc.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.