Kerala to Set Up Skill Development Centres in Schools From Upper Primary Level

Kerala will set up skill development centers in schools starting from upper primary level. General Education Minister N Samsudheen shared this plan on Saturday. He spoke after inaugurating a new school building in Thazhekkode village panchayat in Malappuram district. The idea is to spot and nurture the aptitudes of students at an early stage. The state also wants to offer quality education that helps students compete globally. The government has not yet shared a detailed plan for the rollout. The number of centers and the courses to be offered are alos not yet known. Scroll for more details.

100 Day Action Plan Brings School Upgrades

Under its 100 day action plan the state is upgrading single teacher schools into lower primary schools. The minister said 60 additional Plus One batches have been sanctioned in Malappuram district. Plus One means Class 11 in Kerala. These extra batches will expand higher secondary education in the district. The government did not say how these batches will be shared among schools.