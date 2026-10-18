Kerala to Set Up Skill Development Centres in Schools From Upper Primary Level
Kerala plans skill development centres in schools from the upper primary level. Minister N Samsudheen also announced 60 new Plus One batches in Mallappuram. Read the article for further details.
Kerala will set up skill development centers in schools starting from upper primary level. General Education Minister N Samsudheen shared this plan on Saturday. He spoke after inaugurating a new school building in Thazhekkode village panchayat in Malappuram district. The idea is to spot and nurture the aptitudes of students at an early stage. The state also wants to offer quality education that helps students compete globally. The government has not yet shared a detailed plan for the rollout. The number of centers and the courses to be offered are alos not yet known. Scroll for more details.
100 Day Action Plan Brings School Upgrades
Under its 100 day action plan the state is upgrading single teacher schools into lower primary schools. The minister said 60 additional Plus One batches have been sanctioned in Malappuram district. Plus One means Class 11 in Kerala. These extra batches will expand higher secondary education in the district. The government did not say how these batches will be shared among schools.
Digital Square to Bring AI and Digital Learning
The minister also highlighted Digital Square. This initiative modernises school education by introducing students to artificial intelligence and digital learning. In September the state announced plans for Digital Square classrooms in around 6000 lower and upper primary schools. Students in Classes 1 to 7 will get digital learning resources. These include creative tools and introductory programming. The new skill centres will add one more layer by focusing on student aptitudes and growth areas. More details on curriculum infrastructure and teacher training are still awaited. The announcements form part of a wider effort to strengthen school infrastructure, expand higher secondary seats and modernise classroom learning.
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