CBSE LOC Submission 2026-27: Check Last Date, Late Fee for Class 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reminded affiliated schools to complete the CBSE LOC submission 2026-27 process for Class 10 and Class 12 for board exams. The last date for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) with the regular fee is October 21, 2026. Schools must verify students' details, select the correct subjects and submit the required exam fee within the given timeline. Schools that miss the regular deadline should check the applicable late fee window before completing the process. Read the article to get further details. Important Dates for CBSE LOC Submission 2026-27 CBSE has issued reminders asking the schools to submit the LOC within the prescribed schedule. The key dates for the 2026-27 academic session are given below. Event Date LOC submission with regular fee October 21, 2026 LOC submission with late fee October 30, 2026 Applicable classes Class 10 and Class 12 Examination session 2026-27

What Is the CBSE LOC Submission Process? The List of Candidates (LOC) is the record schools submit to CBSE for Students appearing in the board examinations. It contains important information, including students' personal details and selected subjects. The board uses this information for exam related processes. Schools must ensure that the LOC includes all eligible students and that the information entered is correct. Any errors in subject details or subject selection should be checked carefully before the school finalizes the submission. CBSE LOC Late Fee 2026-27 CBSE affiliated schools that do not submit the LOC by regular deadline should check the official CBSE notification for the late fee submission window and applicable charges. The reported late fee deadline is October 30, 2026, and the reported late fee is 2000 per candidate in addition to the prescribed exam fee. Schools should confirm the applicable fee and payment instructions in the current LOC circular before making payment.