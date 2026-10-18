CBSE LOC Submission 2026-27: Check Last Date, Late Fee for Class 10, 12
CBSE LOC submission deadline for Class 10 and 12 is October 21, 2026 without a late fee. Schools can submit the list of candidates until October 30, 2026 with a late fee of Rs 2000 per student. Check important dates, fee details and submission guidelines.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reminded affiliated schools to complete the CBSE LOC submission 2026-27 process for Class 10 and Class 12 for board exams. The last date for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) with the regular fee is October 21, 2026. Schools must verify students' details, select the correct subjects and submit the required exam fee within the given timeline. Schools that miss the regular deadline should check the applicable late fee window before completing the process. Read the article to get further details.
Important Dates for CBSE LOC Submission 2026-27
CBSE has issued reminders asking the schools to submit the LOC within the prescribed schedule. The key dates for the 2026-27 academic session are given below.
|
Event
|
Date
|
LOC submission with regular fee
|
October 21, 2026
|
LOC submission with late fee
|
October 30, 2026
|
Applicable classes
|
Class 10 and Class 12
|
Examination session
|
2026-27
What Is the CBSE LOC Submission Process?
The List of Candidates (LOC) is the record schools submit to CBSE for Students appearing in the board examinations. It contains important information, including students' personal details and selected subjects. The board uses this information for exam related processes. Schools must ensure that the LOC includes all eligible students and that the information entered is correct. Any errors in subject details or subject selection should be checked carefully before the school finalizes the submission.
CBSE LOC Late Fee 2026-27
CBSE affiliated schools that do not submit the LOC by regular deadline should check the official CBSE notification for the late fee submission window and applicable charges. The reported late fee deadline is October 30, 2026, and the reported late fee is 2000 per candidate in addition to the prescribed exam fee. Schools should confirm the applicable fee and payment instructions in the current LOC circular before making payment.
Important Instructions for CBSE LOC Submission
CBSE has asked school principals to follow the submission schedule and check the accuracy of the information provided. Schools should keep the following points in mind:
- Verify the personal details of every eligible student before submitting the LOC
- Check that the subjects entered match the subject offered by each student
- Include all eligible candidates in the list
- Complete the LOC submission within the prescribed timeline
- Pay the required exam fee on time
- Review the final data carefully to reduce the risk of errors
Where to Check The CBSE LOC Notification?
Schools can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in and open the exam circulars section to find the LOC notification and subsequent reminders for the 2026-27 session. Principals should refer to the latest instructions for the final submission deadline, fee details and applicable conditions.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.