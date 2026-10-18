Karnataka M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 First Round Final Seat Allotment Result Released; Fee Payment Link Active
Karnataka M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 first round final seat allotment result has been released by KEA. Check allotment result, fee payment process and confirmation slip download details.
Karnataka M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the first-round final seat allotment result for M.Sc Allied Health Sciences (AHS) and Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) admissions 2026. Candidates who participated in the first-round counselling and option entry process can check their allotment status through the official KEA admission portal.
Along with the first-round final seat allotment result, KEA has activated the fee payment and confirmation slip download facility for candidates allotted seats. Candidates who have been allotted a seat and wish to proceed with admission must complete the required fee payment within the stipulated schedule and download the confirmation slip for future admission formalities.
Karnataka M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 First Round Allotment Result
Candidates can check the M.Sc AHS/MPT 2026 first-round final seat allotment result by logging into the KEA portal using their required credentials. The allotment is based on the candidates' merit, eligibility, available seats and options entered during the first-round option entry process.
KEA had earlier advised candidates to carefully research colleges, courses, specialisations and fee structures before submitting their preferences. The options entered during the first round form the basis of the candidate's priority for subsequent allotment stages.
M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 Fee Payment and Confirmation Slip
Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seat and are required to confirm their admission can complete the online fee payment through the KEA portal. After successful payment, candidates should download and preserve the seat confirmation slip.
How to Check M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the official KEA website
- Open the link for M.Sc AHS/MPT 2026 first-round final seat allotment
- Log in using the required credentials
- Check the allotted course and college
- Download the seat allotment result for future reference
M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 Seat Allotment Result: Direct LINK
How to Pay Fee and Download Confirmation Slip
- Visit the KEA admission portal
- Log in using the candidate credentials
- Open the fee payment and confirmation slip link
- Pay the prescribed fee through the available online payment mode
- Verify the payment status
- Download and save the confirmation slip
- Take a printout for admission and reporting purposes
M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 Fee and Download Confirmation Slip: Direct LINK
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.