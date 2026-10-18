Karnataka M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026 First Round Final Seat Allotment Result Released; Fee Payment Link Active

Karnataka M.Sc AHS, MPT 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the first-round final seat allotment result for M.Sc Allied Health Sciences (AHS) and Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) admissions 2026. Candidates who participated in the first-round counselling and option entry process can check their allotment status through the official KEA admission portal.

Along with the first-round final seat allotment result, KEA has activated the fee payment and confirmation slip download facility for candidates allotted seats. Candidates who have been allotted a seat and wish to proceed with admission must complete the required fee payment within the stipulated schedule and download the confirmation slip for future admission formalities.