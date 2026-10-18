NMC Withdraws Medical Education Standards Regulations 2023 With Immediate Effect; Check What Changes for Medical Colleges
NMC has de-notified the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations 2023 with immediate effect. Check what changes for medical colleges and why the Annual Disclosure Report requirement continues.
NMC Medical Education Standards Regulations 2023: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has de-notified the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (MSMER-2023) with immediate effect. The decision was notified through a Gazette notification dated October 14, 2026, and published in the Official Gazette.
The regulations were originally notified by the NMC on September 19, 2023, and published in the Gazette of India on September 21, 2023. The latest notification has withdrawn these regulations, while clarifying that the requirement for medical institutions to submit their Annual Disclosure Report (ADR) will continue under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and applicable regulations.
NMC Withdraws MSMER 2023: What Does It Mean?
The Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 were part of the regulatory framework governing standards for medical education institutions. With the latest notification, the NMC has formally de-notified these regulations with immediate effect.
However, the move does not mean that medical colleges are no longer required to provide information to the regulator. The NMC has specifically stated that the statutory requirement to furnish the Annual Disclosure Report will continue under Sections 24(i) and 25(h) of the NMC Act, 2019, along with regulations applicable from time to time.
NMC Medical Education Regulations: Transitional Provisions
The notification also contains transitional and saving provisions for institutions and other stakeholders.
According to the notification, actions taken under the 2023 regulations before their de-notification will remain unaffected. Similarly, approvals, renewals, orders, decisions, directions, rights, privileges, obligations and liabilities that arose before the withdrawal will continue to remain protected.
Applications, proceedings, appeals, inquiries and other matters that were pending immediately before the de-notification will also continue to be dealt with under the 2023 regulations, wherever applicable and subject to the terms of the notification.
For matters arising on or after the de-notification, the NMC notification states that these will be governed by the NMC Act, 2019 and the statutory and regulatory provisions in force at the relevant time.
Annual Disclosure Report Requirement Continues
One of the key points for medical colleges is that the Annual Disclosure Report requirement has not been scrapped.
The NMC has explicitly retained the requirement for institutions to furnish ADRs in accordance with the relevant provisions of the NMC Act and regulations applicable from time to time. Therefore, medical institutions will continue to have disclosure-related regulatory obligations despite the withdrawal of MSMER-2023.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.