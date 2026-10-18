NMC Withdraws Medical Education Standards Regulations 2023 With Immediate Effect; Check What Changes for Medical Colleges

NMC Medical Education Standards Regulations 2023: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has de-notified the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (MSMER-2023) with immediate effect. The decision was notified through a Gazette notification dated October 14, 2026, and published in the Official Gazette. The regulations were originally notified by the NMC on September 19, 2023, and published in the Gazette of India on September 21, 2023. The latest notification has withdrawn these regulations, while clarifying that the requirement for medical institutions to submit their Annual Disclosure Report (ADR) will continue under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and applicable regulations. NMC Withdraws MSMER 2023: What Does It Mean? The Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 were part of the regulatory framework governing standards for medical education institutions. With the latest notification, the NMC has formally de-notified these regulations with immediate effect.

However, the move does not mean that medical colleges are no longer required to provide information to the regulator. The NMC has specifically stated that the statutory requirement to furnish the Annual Disclosure Report will continue under Sections 24(i) and 25(h) of the NMC Act, 2019, along with regulations applicable from time to time. NMC Medical Education Regulations: Transitional Provisions The notification also contains transitional and saving provisions for institutions and other stakeholders. According to the notification, actions taken under the 2023 regulations before their de-notification will remain unaffected. Similarly, approvals, renewals, orders, decisions, directions, rights, privileges, obligations and liabilities that arose before the withdrawal will continue to remain protected.