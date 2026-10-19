NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Status at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round allotment result to be released online at mcc.nic.in. Students allotted seats in the counselling round must visit the official website to check their allotment status and download the allotment letter.
The Medical Counselling Committee will release the UG online stray vacancy round seat allotment result today, October 19, 2026. Eligible candidates who have submitted their applications for the stray vacancy round can visit the official website today to check the allotment status.
Those who have been allotted seats in the online stray vacancy round must visit the official website to check their allotment and download the allotment letter. According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from October 19 to 26, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can also check their allotment result through the direct link given here.
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
How to Download NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment
The stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG stray vacancy allotment result link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Log in with the application number and password
Step 5: Check the NEET UG allotment status
Step 6: Download the allotment letter
Admissions under the stray vacancy round are compulsory. Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round are required to mandatorily report to the allotted colleges for the document verification and admission process.
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NEET UG 2026 Document Verification and Admission
Those allotted seats in the NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round can check their allotment status online. Candidates, when reporting to the allotted colleges, must have the following documents ready with them
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Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
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NEET UG 2026 Scorecard / Rank Letter
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Class 10 Certificate & Marksheet
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Class 12 Certificate & Marksheet
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Valid Government Photo ID Proof.
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Passport-Size Photographs
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Medical Fitness Certificate
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SC / ST Certificate
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OBC-NCL Certificate
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EWS Certificate
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PwBD Disability Certificate
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Domicile Certificate
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Transfer Certificate (TC) & Migration Certificate
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Character Certificate
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Gap Year Affidavit
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Sponsorship Affidavit
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Sponsor Passport & Visa
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Embassy Certificate
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Relationship Proof / Affidavit
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OCI Card
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.