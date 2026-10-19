NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Status at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee will release the UG online stray vacancy round seat allotment result today, October 19, 2026. Eligible candidates who have submitted their applications for the stray vacancy round can visit the official website today to check the allotment status.

Those who have been allotted seats in the online stray vacancy round must visit the official website to check their allotment and download the allotment letter. According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from October 19 to 26, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can also check their allotment result through the direct link given here.