NSUI Hallabol March: Students Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation in Delhi

NSUI Hallabol March: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday, October 18, held an “Ungli Toh Uthegi-Hallabol March” in New Delhi, with protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar. The student organisation said the protest was aimed at raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding greater accountability in the electoral process. The march began from the NSUI national headquarters in New Delhi and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar. Why Is NSUI Protesting Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? NSUI has been holding a series of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over what the organisation describes as concerns surrounding the electoral process and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The student body has demanded accountability from the Election Commission and has called for Kumar's resignation. NSUI's latest Hallabol March is part of a wider series of demonstrations by student and youth organisations in Delhi over the issue. Earlier this month, NSUI activists also participated in protests near Jantar Mantar, with several members detained by Delhi Police during demonstrations. NSUI Hallabol March: What Happened in Delhi? According to reports, the march started from the NSUI headquarters and moved towards Jantar Mantar. NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar participated in the demonstration and was seen carrying a placard demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The organisation has said that its campaign is focused on questions around electoral transparency, accountability and the protection of voters rights.