NSUI Hallabol March: Students Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation in Delhi
NSUI Hallabol March: NSUI students held a march towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Check why students are protesting and what NSUI said.
NSUI Hallabol March: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday, October 18, held an “Ungli Toh Uthegi-Hallabol March” in New Delhi, with protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar.
The student organisation said the protest was aimed at raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding greater accountability in the electoral process. The march began from the NSUI national headquarters in New Delhi and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar.
Why Is NSUI Protesting Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?
NSUI has been holding a series of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over what the organisation describes as concerns surrounding the electoral process and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The student body has demanded accountability from the Election Commission and has called for Kumar's resignation. NSUI's latest Hallabol March is part of a wider series of demonstrations by student and youth organisations in Delhi over the issue.
Earlier this month, NSUI activists also participated in protests near Jantar Mantar, with several members detained by Delhi Police during demonstrations.
NSUI Hallabol March: What Happened in Delhi?
According to reports, the march started from the NSUI headquarters and moved towards Jantar Mantar. NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar participated in the demonstration and was seen carrying a placard demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The organisation has said that its campaign is focused on questions around electoral transparency, accountability and the protection of voters rights.
The latest demonstration comes after multiple protests in Delhi and other cities. NSUI Karnataka, for instance, held a separate demonstration in Bengaluru earlier this month, also demanding Kumar's resignation and raising concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission.
Student Groups Raise Concerns Over Electoral Rolls
NSUI's protests are part of broader mobilisation by student and youth organisations over the SIR exercise and electoral rolls. Earlier, organisations including SFI, AISA and NSUI had participated in demonstrations in Delhi.
During an October 2 protest, Delhi Police detained more than 700 protesters, according to the reports, while several NSUI activists were also among those detained. The protesters were demanding accountability over issues related to electoral rolls and alleged voter deletions.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.