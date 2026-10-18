School Holiday Today, October 19, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today, October 19, 2026: Schools in many parts of India may remain closed on Monday, October 19, as the festive season continues with Durga Puja, Maha Ashtami and other regional observances. The holiday schedule will vary by state, with some schools observing extended autumn vacations and others following their regular academic calendars. West Bengal is observing its Durga Puja holiday period, while Kerala has declared October 19 a public holiday for Durgashtami. Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim and other states also have regional festive observances around this date. Meanwhile, weather-related disruptions may affect schools in areas under heavy rainfall warnings. Students and parents should note that a festival holiday or weather alert does not automatically mean that every school in a state will be closed. The final decision depends on the applicable holiday calendar and official orders issued by state governments, district administrations or individual schools.

West Bengal School Holiday on October 19 Schools in West Bengal observing the scheduled Durga Puja vacation are expected to remain closed on October 19 for Maha Ashtami. The state’s 2026 Durga Puja calendar places Maha Ashtami on Monday, followed by Maha Navami on October 20 and Vijaya Dashami on October 21. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education's published holiday schedule also lists a Durga Puja break extending from October 15 to October 26. However, students should check their institution's academic calendar for the exact reopening date. Kerala Schools Closed on October 19 for Durgashtami The Kerala government has declared Monday, October 19, a public holiday for Durgashtami. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state are scheduled to remain closed for the observance.

Students should check official notices from their institutions for any examination-related instructions or changes to previously announced academic schedules. Odisha, Jharkhand and Sikkim: Will Schools Remain Closed? Odisha observes Mahanavami around this period, while Maha Ashtami is observed in Jharkhand and Durga Puja festivities continue in Sikkim. These regional observances may affect school schedules, depending on the respective state holiday calendars. However, students should not assume that every institution will be closed solely because a festival is being observed. Government, aided and private schools may follow different calendars, so the relevant school circular remains the best source of confirmation. Andhra Pradesh and Other Rain-Affected Areas: Will Schools Close? The India Meteorological Department's October 18 warning lists heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 19. Weather conditions could disrupt school operations in affected locations.