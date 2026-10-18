School Holiday Today, October 19, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Today, October 19, 2026: Check school closure updates for West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states due to Durga Puja, festive holidays and heavy rain alerts.
School Holiday Today, October 19, 2026: Schools in many parts of India may remain closed on Monday, October 19, as the festive season continues with Durga Puja, Maha Ashtami and other regional observances. The holiday schedule will vary by state, with some schools observing extended autumn vacations and others following their regular academic calendars.
West Bengal is observing its Durga Puja holiday period, while Kerala has declared October 19 a public holiday for Durgashtami. Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim and other states also have regional festive observances around this date. Meanwhile, weather-related disruptions may affect schools in areas under heavy rainfall warnings.
Students and parents should note that a festival holiday or weather alert does not automatically mean that every school in a state will be closed. The final decision depends on the applicable holiday calendar and official orders issued by state governments, district administrations or individual schools.
West Bengal School Holiday on October 19
Schools in West Bengal observing the scheduled Durga Puja vacation are expected to remain closed on October 19 for Maha Ashtami. The state’s 2026 Durga Puja calendar places Maha Ashtami on Monday, followed by Maha Navami on October 20 and Vijaya Dashami on October 21.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education's published holiday schedule also lists a Durga Puja break extending from October 15 to October 26. However, students should check their institution's academic calendar for the exact reopening date.
Kerala Schools Closed on October 19 for Durgashtami
The Kerala government has declared Monday, October 19, a public holiday for Durgashtami. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state are scheduled to remain closed for the observance.
Students should check official notices from their institutions for any examination-related instructions or changes to previously announced academic schedules.
Odisha, Jharkhand and Sikkim: Will Schools Remain Closed?
Odisha observes Mahanavami around this period, while Maha Ashtami is observed in Jharkhand and Durga Puja festivities continue in Sikkim. These regional observances may affect school schedules, depending on the respective state holiday calendars.
However, students should not assume that every institution will be closed solely because a festival is being observed. Government, aided and private schools may follow different calendars, so the relevant school circular remains the best source of confirmation.
Andhra Pradesh and Other Rain-Affected Areas: Will Schools Close?
The India Meteorological Department's October 18 warning lists heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 19. Weather conditions could disrupt school operations in affected locations.
However, an IMD warning does not itself confirm a school holiday. Parents should look for closure announcements from district collectors, education departments or school administrations before deciding whether students should stay home.
In other states, including areas experiencing thunderstorms or heavy rain, school closures may be announced locally if conditions become unsafe. Students should follow official district advisories rather than relying on unverified social media posts.
School Holiday: State-Wise Updates for October 19
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State
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Holiday or weather update
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What students should know
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West Bengal
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Durga Puja, Maha Ashtami
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Schools covered by the scheduled Puja vacation are expected to remain closed.
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Kerala
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Durgashtami
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The state government has declared October 19 a public holiday for educational institutions.
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Odisha
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Mahanavami observance
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Schools may follow their prescribed festive holiday calendar; check the school notice.
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Jharkhand
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Maha Ashtami
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Holiday observance may apply according to the state calendar and institutional schedule.
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Sikkim
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Durga Puja (Dasain)
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Check the applicable state and school holiday calendar.
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Tamil Nadu
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Ayudha Pooja
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Schools may remain closed where the festival is included in the holiday schedule.
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Andhra Pradesh
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Heavy rain warning
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Weather-related closures may be ordered in affected districts if local authorities consider them necessary.
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Telangana
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Dasara vacation
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Schools covered by the scheduled Dasara break may remain closed.
The above list distinguishes scheduled festive holidays from possible weather-related closures. Parents should confirm local arrangements before travelling to school.
West Bengal and Kerala have clear festive holiday grounds for October 19, while Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu have regional observances to check against their school calendars. In rain-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, any closure will depend on local administrative orders. Students should confirm the latest official notice for their district and school.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.