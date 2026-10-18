NCERT to Host Live Sessions on Dyslexia Awareness from October 19, Check Dates, Timings and Live Links

Celebrating Dyslexia Awareness Month | Live Interactive Sessions Join us for an engaging series of live interactive sessions on “Language and Numeracy-Friendly Classrooms for Learners with SLD” organised by NCERT. Learn practical strategies to create inclusive, learner-friendly classrooms that support language and numeracy development. Date: 19-23 October 2026 Time: 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM daily Watch Live on: PM eVidya DTH ISL Channel 31: https://t.co/xQRbhRoHnf NCERT Official YouTube Channel: https://t.co/9cPKaXBj0w NCERT Events YouTube Channel: https://t.co/S8fjVvFfpR #DyslexiaAwarenessMonth #InclusiveEducation #NCERT #SpecialLearningNeeds

The NCERT live sessions on dyslexia awareness will begin on October 19, 2026. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is hosting a five day series of live interactive sessions from October 19 to October 23, 2026. The series has one clear goal i.e, to help teachers build language and numeracy friendly classrooms for learners with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD). Dyslexia is one of the most common of these learning disabilities. The sessions will be streamed live everyday from 12.30 PM to 1 PM. Teachers, parents and students can join from anywhere as the sessions are open to all viewers. Scroll down to get more details.

NCERT Dyslexia Awareness Session Dates and Timings

All five sessions follow the same daily pattern. Each session opens at 12.30 PM and closes at 1 PM. The series starts from October 19 and concludes on October 23, 2026. Viewers do not need to register or pay any fee to watch. A person simply needs to join the live stream at the right time. The sessions are interactive in nature so viewers can follow the speaker and pick up practical classroom ideas. The ideas can be used the very next day in a real classroom.

NCERT Live Session Links and Where to Watch

The sessions can be watched through the several official channels. They will be live on PM eVIDYA, DTH, ISL channel 31. The Jio Tv app will steam them as well. NCERT’s official Youtube channel will run a simulcast of every session. The link shared by NCERT is https://www.youtube.com/live/DJi_gYSBeDM. Viewers can also search the PM eVidYA Youtube channel if a fresh link is posted for a particular day. Anyone who misses a live session can watch the recording later on the same channel.