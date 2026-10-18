Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Released; Check Dates

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule for postgraduate medical admissions. Online registration will begin on October 21 and remain open until October 25, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, dme.assam.gov.in , for PG medical seats in government medical colleges across Assam and B.B.C.I., Guwahati under the Assam State Quota. After registration, candidates can fill in their preferred colleges and courses from October 26 to 28, 2026. They should complete the registration and choice filling process within the given deadlines to participate in Round 1 seat allotment. Read the article to get further details.

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round: Important Dates

Candidates planning to participate in Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 can check the Round 1 schedule below. The table covers registration, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting dates to help candidates complete each step on time.