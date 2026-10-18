Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Released; Check Dates
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round1 timetable is out now. Check registration dates, choice filling, seat allotment result and college reporting details. Eligible candidates can also check the admission process for postgraduate medical seats under the Assam State Quota.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule for postgraduate medical admissions. Online registration will begin on October 21 and remain open until October 25, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, dme.assam.gov.in , for PG medical seats in government medical colleges across Assam and B.B.C.I., Guwahati under the Assam State Quota. After registration, candidates can fill in their preferred colleges and courses from October 26 to 28, 2026. They should complete the registration and choice filling process within the given deadlines to participate in Round 1 seat allotment. Read the article to get further details.
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round: Important Dates
Candidates planning to participate in Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 can check the Round 1 schedule below. The table covers registration, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting dates to help candidates complete each step on time.
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Counselling Event
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Important Dates
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Online Registration
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October 21–25, 2026
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Choice Filling and College Preferences
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October 25–28, 2026
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Choice Locking Deadline
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October 28, 2026
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Seat Allotment Processing
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October 29–31, 2026
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Provisional Seat Allotment List
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November 1, 2026
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Round 1 Result
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November 2, 2026
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College Reporting and Admission
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November 9–10, 2026
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026: What Next?
As the Assam NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 is announced, candidates who are allotted a seat must download their allotment letter and report to the assigned medical college within the given deadline. They must carry the required original documents for verification and complete the admission process as instructed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam. Candidates who do not receive a seat or want to explore other options should check the official counselling notification for details about the next rounds. Further participation, choice filling and seat upgradation will depend on the counselling rules and the schedule published on the official DME Assam website.
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