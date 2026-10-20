Maharashtra Waives Exam Fees For 2.4 Lakh Students Across 26 Universities

The Maharashtra government has provided financial relief to more than 2.4 lakh university students by waiving their semester examination fees. The facility has benefited 2,40,365 students across 26 state universities, according to the state’s Higher and Technical Education Department.

The decision aims to help students from drought-affected areas continue their education without facing the additional cost of examination fees. Universities have been instructed not to collect these fees from eligible students while they submit their examination forms.

The move comes as the number of drought-affected talukas in Maharashtra has increased from 265 to 305. Students living in these areas are among those covered by the government’s fee waiver decision.

Universities Directed to Implement Fee Waiver

The Higher and Technical Education Department issued instructions to universities to ensure that eligible students receive the benefit. Shailendra Devlankar, Director of Higher Education, also directed universities to circulate notices informing students about the facility.