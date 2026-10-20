Maharashtra Waives Exam Fees For 2.4 Lakh Students Across 26 Universities
Maharashtra has waived semester examination fees for 2,40,365 students across 26 state universities from drought-affected areas. The state has also started refunding fees already paid by eligible students.
The Maharashtra government has provided financial relief to more than 2.4 lakh university students by waiving their semester examination fees. The facility has benefited 2,40,365 students across 26 state universities, according to the state’s Higher and Technical Education Department.
The decision aims to help students from drought-affected areas continue their education without facing the additional cost of examination fees. Universities have been instructed not to collect these fees from eligible students while they submit their examination forms.
The move comes as the number of drought-affected talukas in Maharashtra has increased from 265 to 305. Students living in these areas are among those covered by the government’s fee waiver decision.
Universities Directed to Implement Fee Waiver
The Higher and Technical Education Department issued instructions to universities to ensure that eligible students receive the benefit. Shailendra Devlankar, Director of Higher Education, also directed universities to circulate notices informing students about the facility.
Under the arrangement, eligible students can submit their semester examination forms without paying the examination fee. Universities have also been asked to return fees collected earlier from students covered by the scheme.
The University of Mumbai has started the refund process, involving around Rs 3.5 crore in examination fees. The state government expects the total number of students benefiting from the initiative across Maharashtra to exceed five lakh.
What Students Should Know
Students from drought-affected talukas who have faced difficulties obtaining the fee waiver can contact the nodal officers appointed by their respective universities.
The government has asked institutions to ensure that eligible students are not charged examination fees. Students who have already paid the amount should check with their university about the refund process and any applicable requirements.
The initiative is intended to reduce the financial pressure on families affected by drought and help students continue their higher education without an additional examination-related expense.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.