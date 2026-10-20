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RMS CET 2026 Application Last Date, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 08:01 IST

RMS CET 2026 online registration and application window closes today. Late fee application window opens from October 21 to 25 at exams.nta.nic.in

RMS CET 2026 Application Last Date, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in
RMS CET 2026 Application Last Date, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

The National Testing Agency will close the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 registration and application window today, October 20, 2026. With just a few hours remaining, students interested in applying for admission to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic year can visit the official website to complete the application process. 

Candidates must submit their applications through the portal available on the official website. As per the notification released, the link will be available until 5 PM on the official website. Candidates must also make sure they complete the application fee submission process in order to successfully apply for the entrance test.

RNS CET 2026 Application - Click Here

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RMS CET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Event

Date

Application process begins

September 23, 2026

Last date to apply without late fee

October 20, 2026, up to 5 PM

Last date for fee payment

October 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

Application with late fee

October 21 to 25, 2026

Application correction window

October 27 to 28, 2026

RMS CET 2026 exam

December 13, 2026

Steps to Apply for RMS CET 2026

Candidates applying for RMS CET 2026 must follow the steps provided below

  • Visit the official website for RMS CET

  • Click on the online application link

  • Complete the registration process

  • Fill in the required details

  • Upload the required documents

  • Submit the examination fee

  • Review and submit the application form

RMS CET 2026 Application Fee

The application fee must be submitted online. Candidates can submit the application fee via credit/ debit cards or via net banking and UPI facilites. The category-wise application details are given below

Category

Fee

General, OBC and OBC-NCL

Rs 1,000/-

SC, ST and wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action

Rs 750/-

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Result Provisional Released, Candidates' Grievances And Query Redressal Until 11 AM Today

FMGE October 2026 Exam City Slip Releasing Today, Download City Intimation Slip PDF at nbe.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 20, 2026, 08:01 IST
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