RMS CET 2026 Application Last Date, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in
RMS CET 2026 online registration and application window closes today. Late fee application window opens from October 21 to 25 at exams.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency will close the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 registration and application window today, October 20, 2026. With just a few hours remaining, students interested in applying for admission to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic year can visit the official website to complete the application process.
Candidates must submit their applications through the portal available on the official website. As per the notification released, the link will be available until 5 PM on the official website. Candidates must also make sure they complete the application fee submission process in order to successfully apply for the entrance test.
RNS CET 2026 Application - Click Here
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RMS CET 2026 Registration: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Application process begins
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September 23, 2026
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Last date to apply without late fee
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October 20, 2026, up to 5 PM
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Last date for fee payment
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October 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM
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Application with late fee
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October 21 to 25, 2026
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Application correction window
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October 27 to 28, 2026
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RMS CET 2026 exam
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December 13, 2026
Steps to Apply for RMS CET 2026
Candidates applying for RMS CET 2026 must follow the steps provided below
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Visit the official website for RMS CET
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Click on the online application link
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Complete the registration process
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Fill in the required details
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Upload the required documents
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Submit the examination fee
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Review and submit the application form
RMS CET 2026 Application Fee
The application fee must be submitted online. Candidates can submit the application fee via credit/ debit cards or via net banking and UPI facilites. The category-wise application details are given below
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Category
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Fee
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General, OBC and OBC-NCL
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Rs 1,000/-
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SC, ST and wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action
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Rs 750/-
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.