RMS CET 2026 Application Last Date, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will close the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 registration and application window today, October 20, 2026. With just a few hours remaining, students interested in applying for admission to classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic year can visit the official website to complete the application process.

Candidates must submit their applications through the portal available on the official website. As per the notification released, the link will be available until 5 PM on the official website. Candidates must also make sure they complete the application fee submission process in order to successfully apply for the entrance test.

RNS CET 2026 Application - Click Here

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