How Gujarat Vidyapith Students Are Learning To Make Natural Fertilisers And Pest Control Solutions

Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad is training students in natural farming to help them understand how crops can be grown using natural methods. Students receive practical lessons on preparing natural fertilisers, managing pests and growing vegetables on the campus.

The institute provides 20 hours of training every month, covering both classroom learning and practical work. The initiative aims to familiarise students with farming methods that reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and support soil health.

Students Learn To Prepare Natural Fertilisers

As part of the training, students learn to prepare natural farming inputs such as Beejamrit, Jeevamrit and Ghan Jeevamrit. These are used in natural farming to support seed treatment and provide nourishment to crops.

Students also learn how to prepare these inputs using cow dung and other natural materials. They get the opportunity to apply what they learn by growing vegetables on the university campus.