Rajasthan University VC Appointed Nodal Officer To Connect Higher Education With Jobs and Entrepreneurship
Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat has been appointed nodal officer for the Standing Committee on Education to Employment and Enterprises to promote skill development, employment and entrepreneurship.
The Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the Standing Committee on Education to Employment and Enterprises. The appointment has been made by the Higher and Technical Education Department of Rajasthan.
The initiative aims to connect higher and technical education with employment and entrepreneurship. It will focus on promoting technical innovation, improving skill development and creating more job opportunities for young people.
The committee will also work towards improving coordination between educational institutions, industry and the technology sector. The appointment is intended to support efforts to connect education with the changing needs of the employment market.
According to reports, Joint Secretary Mahendra Kumar Sharma issued the appointment order. The initiative is also linked to recommendations made in the Union Budget, with a focus on the computer and information services sector.
The move is expected to support coordination on initiatives that bring educational institutions and industry closer together. Strengthening these links can help align academic learning and technical skills with employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Who Is Prof. Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat?
Prof. Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur. According to the Rajasthan Lok Bhavan’s official list of state university vice-chancellors, he joined the post on September 26, 2026. The university’s official website also identifies him as its Vice-Chancellor.
As head of the university, he leads its academic and administrative activities. His appointment as nodal officer adds a role focused on coordinating the education-to-employment initiative.
The initiative places emphasis on skill development, innovation and stronger links between higher education and industry. These areas are important to preparing students for employment and supporting those interested in starting enterprises.
The initiative also highlights the growing importance of making higher education more relevant to industry requirements. By improving cooperation between universities, technical institutions and businesses, the committee aims to support students in developing practical skills and exploring employment opportunities, while also encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among young graduates.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.