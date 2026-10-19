Rajasthan University VC Appointed Nodal Officer To Connect Higher Education With Jobs and Entrepreneurship

The Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the Standing Committee on Education to Employment and Enterprises. The appointment has been made by the Higher and Technical Education Department of Rajasthan.

The initiative aims to connect higher and technical education with employment and entrepreneurship. It will focus on promoting technical innovation, improving skill development and creating more job opportunities for young people.

The committee will also work towards improving coordination between educational institutions, industry and the technology sector. The appointment is intended to support efforts to connect education with the changing needs of the employment market.

According to reports, Joint Secretary Mahendra Kumar Sharma issued the appointment order. The initiative is also linked to recommendations made in the Union Budget, with a focus on the computer and information services sector.