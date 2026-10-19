INICET January 2027 Registration Status and Correction Window Closes Today, Oct 19
INI CET January 2027 correction window is open till October 19. Check correction steps, admit card date and November 1 exam schedule.
INI CET January 2027 Correction Window: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has opened the registration status and correction window for INI CET January 2027. Candidates who submitted their applications for the postgraduate medical entrance examination can check their registration status and make permitted corrections through the official AIIMS examination portal.
The correction facility opened on October 17, 2026, and will remain available until October 19, 2026, up to 5 PM. Candidates should review their application details and correct any permitted errors before the deadline, as no further changes will be allowed once the correction window closes.
INI CET January 2027 Correction Window: Important Dates
The key dates for the INI CET January 2027 application and examination process are given below:
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Event
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Date
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INI CET January 2027 registration
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September 16 to October 13, 2026
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Registration status and correction window
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October 17 to 19, 2026
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Last date for permitted corrections
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October 19, 2026, up to 5 PM
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Final registration status and admit card
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October 26, 2026
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INI CET January 2027 exam
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November 1, 2026
The INI CET January 2027 application process closed on October 13. The current correction facility is therefore available only to candidates who have already submitted their applications.
How to Make INI CET January 2027 Application Corrections
- Visit the official AIIMS examination website
- Open the INI CET January 2027 candidate login
- Enter the required login credentials
- Check the registration status and any remarks displayed on the application
- Click on the correction or edit option, if available
- Make the permitted changes and carefully review the information
- Save and submit the corrected application
Candidates whose uploaded photographs, signatures or other images have been rejected should check the instructions provided by AIIMS and upload the required images in the prescribed format before the deadline.
INI CET January 2027 Admit Card, Exam Date
After the correction window closes, AIIMS is scheduled to release the final status of online registration and INI CET January 2027 admit cards on October 26. Candidates whose applications are accepted will be able to download their admit cards through the candidate login.
The INI CET January 2027 examination is scheduled for November 1, 2026. The entrance test is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical programmes at participating Institutes of National Importance. Candidates should ensure that their application details are correct before the correction window closes.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.