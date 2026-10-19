INICET January 2027 Registration Status and Correction Window Closes Today, Oct 19

INI CET January 2027 Correction Window: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has opened the registration status and correction window for INI CET January 2027. Candidates who submitted their applications for the postgraduate medical entrance examination can check their registration status and make permitted corrections through the official AIIMS examination portal.

The correction facility opened on October 17, 2026, and will remain available until October 19, 2026, up to 5 PM. Candidates should review their application details and correct any permitted errors before the deadline, as no further changes will be allowed once the correction window closes.

INI CET January 2027 Correction Window: Important Dates

The key dates for the INI CET January 2027 application and examination process are given below: