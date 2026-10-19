NCERT to Introduce Multilingual Teacher Training Programme for UG, PG, Research Students
NCERT is planning a multilingual teacher training programme for UG, PG and research students. Check eligibility, programme focus and how it may help schools offer multiple languages.
NCERT Multilingual Teacher Training Programme: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is working on a new multilingual teacher training model that could enable teachers to teach more than one language in schools. The proposed programme is expected to train students in both language proficiency and the pedagogy required to teach multiple languages.
The initiative is being planned as part of NCERT's evolving higher education framework and is aimed at addressing the practical challenges schools face when students choose different Indian languages. The proposed model could particularly benefit schools where only a small number of students opt for a particular language.
NCERT Multilingual Teacher Training Programme: Who Can Apply?
Under the proposed model, students pursuing undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes under the NCERT university could receive training to teach multiple languages.
The programme is expected to go beyond simply assessing whether a student can speak different languages. Trainees would also be required to develop sufficient academic knowledge and classroom pedagogy to teach those languages effectively.
NCERT has not yet finalised key details of the programme. These include the number of languages a teacher can be trained in and the proficiency level required for each language.
Why NCERT Is Planning Multilingual Teacher Training
The proposed programme seeks to address a practical challenge in schools. If only a small number of students choose a particular Indian language, appointing a separate teacher for every language may not always be feasible.
A teacher trained in multiple languages could allow schools to provide students with a wider choice of languages while making better use of available teaching resources, according to NCERT.
The proposal also aligns with the broader focus on multilingual education under NEP 2020. The policy promotes the use of children's home language, mother tongue, local language or regional language wherever possible, particularly in the foundational years.
NCERT's Focus on Language and Teacher Education
NCERT's Department of Education in Languages works on curriculum, learning resources, teacher training and pedagogical approaches for language education. Its stated objectives include promoting multilingualism and strengthening mother-tongue-based language learning.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.