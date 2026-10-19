NCERT to Introduce Multilingual Teacher Training Programme for UG, PG, Research Students

NCERT Multilingual Teacher Training Programme: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is working on a new multilingual teacher training model that could enable teachers to teach more than one language in schools. The proposed programme is expected to train students in both language proficiency and the pedagogy required to teach multiple languages. The initiative is being planned as part of NCERT's evolving higher education framework and is aimed at addressing the practical challenges schools face when students choose different Indian languages. The proposed model could particularly benefit schools where only a small number of students opt for a particular language. NCERT Multilingual Teacher Training Programme: Who Can Apply? Under the proposed model, students pursuing undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes under the NCERT university could receive training to teach multiple languages.

The programme is expected to go beyond simply assessing whether a student can speak different languages. Trainees would also be required to develop sufficient academic knowledge and classroom pedagogy to teach those languages effectively. NCERT has not yet finalised key details of the programme. These include the number of languages a teacher can be trained in and the proficiency level required for each language. Why NCERT Is Planning Multilingual Teacher Training The proposed programme seeks to address a practical challenge in schools. If only a small number of students choose a particular Indian language, appointing a separate teacher for every language may not always be feasible. A teacher trained in multiple languages could allow schools to provide students with a wider choice of languages while making better use of available teaching resources, according to NCERT.