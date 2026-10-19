AICTE Post Doctoral Fellowship 2024-25: Registration Deadline Extended to November 15

AICTE Post Doctoral Fellowship 2024-25 registration deadline has been extended and eligible candidates can now apply on the official website, aicte.gov.in by November 15. The All India Council for Technical Education has also made significant changes to the eligibility criteria and the financial assistance and the evaluation parameters of the scheme. The fellowship supports 200 full time Indian research scholars every year. It promotes advanced research in AICTE approved institutions for PhD holders who want to build a career in research and development. Scroll for more details. AICTE PDF Key Highlights AICTE PDF 2024-25 is a fellowship scheme run by the All India Council for Technical Education. The scheme offers seats every year to Indian research scholars on a full time basis. The main details of the revised scheme are given below.

Particulars Details Scheme Name AICTE Post Doctoral Fellowship 2024-25 Conducting Body All India Council for Technical Education Notice date October 16, 2026 Last Date to Apply November 15 Official Website aicte.gov.in AICTE PDF Fellowship Amount and Grants AICTE PDF fellowship amount has been revised by the council for the current application cycle. The selected fellows will receive the financial assistance shown in the table below. Budget Head Amount Fellowship Rs 80,000 per month plus applicable HRA Research Grant Rs 2,00,000 per annum Overheads Rs 50,000 per annum AICTE PDF research grant can be used for minor equipment and consumables and contingency expenses and domestic travel. The scheme does not provide any financial support for research personnel. The fellow is expected to independently carry out the proposed research objectives throughout the fellowship period.

AICTE PDF Eligibility Criteria Revised AICTE PDF eligibility criteria have been revised for the current cycle. Candidates who have been awarded a PhD degree from a recognised university can apply for the fellowship. The degree must be in the relevant discipline of engineering and technology or management or design or planning or applied arts and crafts and design or hotel management and catering technology or computer application or applied sciences or interdisciplinary areas. The revised rules also allow candidates belonging to physics and chemistry and maths backgrounds to apply for the scheme. AICTE PDF academic requirement states that general category candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 percent marks or an equivalent percentage converted from the CGPA score at either the PG or the UG level. Reserved category candidates get a relaxation of 5 percent in marks. This relaxation applies to SC and ST and OBC and women and PwD candidates. Candidates must also possess quality publications in SCI or SCI-E or Scopus journals or patents that have been granted.

AICTE PDF Age Limit and Relaxation AICTE PDF age limit has also seen several changes in the revised selection criteria. Candidates must be below 35 years of age at the time of application. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for candidates belonging to the SC and ST and women and PwD categories. Candidates from the OBC category get a relaxation of 3 years. AICTE PDF Selection Process AICTE PDF selection process begins with the shortlisting of applications for evaluation. The shortlisting considers the accomplishment of the candidate at the PhD level and the professional standing of the supervisor and the standing of the university where the post doctoral research is to be carried out. Papers published by the candidate at the time of application are also considered during shortlisting. AICTE PDF Evaluation Parameters and Marks

AICTE PDF evaluation parameters carry a total of 50 marks. The application of each candidate is scored on the parameters shown in the table below. Academic or Research Activity Weightage Marks UG percentage 10 PG percentage 10 Research publications weightage (SCI/SCIE/Scopus) or patents granted 10 Research proposal weightage 10 Interview 10 Total 50 AICTE PDF Percentage Slabs for UG and PG AICTE PDF marks for UG and PG percentage are awarded as per the slabs given below. The same slabs apply to both the UG and the PG percentage. Percentage Range Marks Up to 50 percent 5 51 to 55 percent 6 56 to 65 percent 7 66 to 75 percent 8 76 to 85 percent 9 86 to 100 percent 10 AICTE PDF integrated course rule states that candidates who completed their PG through an integrated course will get a total weightage of 20 marks for the whole integrated course. AICTE PDF merit list will be prepared on the basis of the parameters mentioned above. Preference will be given to candidates as per the number of publications with a higher impact factor and patents published.

How to Apply for AICTE PDF 2024-25 AICTE PDF application online process is simple and fully digital. Interested candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their application. Visit the official AICTE PDF portal

Click on the register option and create the login credentials

Fill in the personal and academic details in the application form

Upload the scanned copies of all the required documents

Submit the form before the last date and keep a copy for future reference Documents Required for AICTE PDF Application AICTE PDF documents required at the time of application are listed below. Candidates must keep the scanned copies ready before starting the form. PhD degree certificate or provisional certificate

UG and PG degrees along with marksheets

Age proof such as Aadhaar card or birth certificate

No Objection Certificate signed by the supervisor and the HOD and the registrar or director of the institute

Caste certificate if applicable

Disability certificate if applicable