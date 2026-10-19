KLEE 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2: Option Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Last Date
CEE kerala has revised the last date for KLEE 2026 second round stray vacancy counselling option. Candidates can now apply till October 22, 2026. Read the article to know further details.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the KLEE 2026 second round stray vacancy counselling option registration deadline to October 22, 2026 till 10 AM. Earlier deadline was October 17, 2026, while the option registration process began on October 14, 2026. The extension applies to both the 3 year and LLB and 5 year LLB courses. Eligible candidates who wish to participate in the KLEE 2026 Round 2 stray vacancy allotment must submit their college choices online through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, using their application number and password to log in. Seats will be allotted based on the preferences submitted by candidates during the option registration process.
KLEE 2026 Second Round Stray Vacancy Counselling: Overview
Candidates seeking admission through the KLEE 2026 second stray vacancy counselling should complete their option registration before the revised deadline. Only candidates who submit their college preferences within the specified timeline will be considered for seat allotment in this round.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam name
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Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2026
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Conducting authority
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Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
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Counselling round
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Second Round Stray Vacancy
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Courses covered
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3-Year LLB and 5-Year LLB
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Option registration start date
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October 14, 2026
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Earlier registration deadline
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October 17, 2026
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Revised last date
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October 22, 2026 (10 AM)
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Registration mode
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Online
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Official website
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cee.kerala.gov.in
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Login credentials required
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Application number and password
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Purpose of option registration
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To select preferred law colleges for seat allotment
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Basis of seat allotment
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Choices submitted by candidates during option registration
Steps to fill the KLEE 2026 Option Registration Form
Candidates can complete the KLEE 2026 second round stray vacancy option registration online through the official CEE Kerala website. They must log in with their application number and password, selecting their preferred law colleges and submit their choices before the revised deadline.
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Open the candidate portal to opt for the relevant course (3 year LLB or Integrated 5 Year LLB)
- Log in using your application number and password
- Select the link for second round stray vacancy allotment
- Check the available colleges and vacant seats for your course
- Choose your preferred colleges and arrange them in order of preference
- Save and submit your choices and complete any required payment or confirmation shown on the portal
- Download or print the submitted option list for future reference
Also Read:
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Status at mcc.nic.in
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in
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In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.