KLEE 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2: Option Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Last Date

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the KLEE 2026 second round stray vacancy counselling option registration deadline to October 22, 2026 till 10 AM. Earlier deadline was October 17, 2026, while the option registration process began on October 14, 2026. The extension applies to both the 3 year and LLB and 5 year LLB courses. Eligible candidates who wish to participate in the KLEE 2026 Round 2 stray vacancy allotment must submit their college choices online through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, using their application number and password to log in. Seats will be allotted based on the preferences submitted by candidates during the option registration process.

KLEE 2026 Second Round Stray Vacancy Counselling: Overview

Candidates seeking admission through the KLEE 2026 second stray vacancy counselling should complete their option registration before the revised deadline. Only candidates who submit their college preferences within the specified timeline will be considered for seat allotment in this round.