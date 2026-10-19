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KLEE 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2: Option Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Last Date

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:12 IST

CEE kerala has revised the last date for KLEE 2026 second round stray vacancy counselling option. Candidates can now apply till October 22, 2026. Read the article to know further details.

KLEE 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Option Registration Deadline Extended
KLEE 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Option Registration Deadline Extended
Register for Result Updates

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the KLEE 2026 second round stray vacancy counselling option registration deadline to October 22, 2026 till 10 AM. Earlier deadline was October 17, 2026, while the option registration process began on October 14, 2026. The extension applies to both the 3 year and LLB and 5 year LLB courses. Eligible candidates who wish to participate in the KLEE 2026 Round 2 stray vacancy allotment must submit their college choices online through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, using their application number and password to log in. Seats will be allotted based on the preferences submitted by candidates during the option registration process. 

KLEE 2026 Second Round Stray Vacancy Counselling: Overview 

Candidates seeking admission through the KLEE 2026 second stray vacancy counselling should complete their option registration before the revised deadline. Only candidates who submit their college preferences within the specified timeline will be considered for seat allotment in this round. 

Particulars

Details

Exam name

Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2026

Conducting authority

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala

Counselling round

Second Round Stray Vacancy

Courses covered

3-Year LLB and 5-Year LLB

Option registration start date

October 14, 2026

Earlier registration deadline

October 17, 2026

Revised last date

October 22, 2026 (10 AM)

Registration mode

Online

Official website

cee.kerala.gov.in

Login credentials required

Application number and password

Purpose of option registration

To select preferred law colleges for seat allotment

Basis of seat allotment

Choices submitted by candidates during option registration

Steps to fill the KLEE 2026 Option Registration Form

Candidates can complete the KLEE 2026 second round stray vacancy option registration online through the official CEE Kerala website. They must log in with their application number and password, selecting their preferred law colleges and submit their choices before the revised deadline. 

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Open the candidate portal to opt for the relevant course (3 year LLB or Integrated 5 Year LLB)
  3. Log in using your application number and password 
  4. Select the link for second round stray vacancy allotment 
  5. Check the available colleges and vacant seats for your course
  6. Choose your preferred colleges and arrange them in order of preference 
  7. Save and submit your choices and complete any required payment or confirmation shown on the portal 
  8. Download or print the submitted option list for future reference

Also Read:

NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Status at mcc.nic.in

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 22, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:12 IST
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