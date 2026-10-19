IIT JAM 2027 Registration Last Date Today, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT JAM 2027 registration closes today, October 19, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online at jam.iitkgp.ac.in for admission to 89 postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs. Check eligibility, application fees and exam date before submitting the application form.
IIT JAM 2027 Registration: The last date to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 is today, October 19, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes can complete the application process online through the JAM online application processing systems (JOAPS) at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2027 exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur, the exam offers admission opportunities to postgraduate programmes at IITs and other participating institutes. Candidates must complete the application process before the deadline to be considered for IIT JAM 2027 and seek admission to their preferred postgraduate programmes.
IIT JAM 2027: Overview
Candidates must complete the IIT JAM 2027 application process before the last date. Check the table given below for more details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027
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Conducting Institute
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IIT Kharagpur
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Exam Year
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2027
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Registration Last Date
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October 19, 2026
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Exam Date
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February 14, 2027
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Mode of Examination
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Purpose of Exam
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Admission to postgraduate science and related programmes
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Participating Institutes
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IITs and other institutes participating in JAM admissions
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Application Portal
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JOAPS Portal
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Official Website
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jam.iitkgp.ac.in
How to Apply for IIT JAM 2027?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the IIT JAM 2027 application process through the official JOAPS portal.
- Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
- Click on the JOAPS application portal link.
- Register as a new user by entering the required details, including your name, email address and mobile number.
- Log in using the enrolment ID or email address and password generated during registration.
- Fill in the application form with your personal, academic and communication details.
- Select your preferred test paper or papers and examination city choices.
- Upload the required documents, including your photograph, signature and applicable certificates, in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee through the available payment options.
- Review all the details carefully and submit the application form.
- Download and save the submitted application form and payment confirmation for future reference.
Important Documents Required for IIT JAM 2027
Candidates can check the list of important documents listed below:
- Class 10th marksheet
- Class 10th Certificate
- Class 12th marksheet
- Class 12th Certificate
- Recent passport size photograph
- Scanned Signature
- UG marksheet
- PwD certificate (if required)
IIT JAM 2027 Application Fees
Candidates can check the category wise application fee, accepted payment modes and refund policy for IIT JAM 2027 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Female / SC / ST / PwD candidates (One Test Paper)
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₹1,000
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Female / SC / ST / PwD candidates (Two Test Papers)
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₹1,350
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All Other Candidates (One Test Paper)
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₹2,000
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All Other Candidates (Two Test Papers)
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₹2,700
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Payment Mode
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Net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI and wallet
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Refundability Status
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Non-refundable and non-transferable
IIT JAM 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates planning to appear for IIT JAM 2027 must meet the educational requirements set by the organising institute and their preferred postgraduate programme.
- Candidates must have completed an undergraduate degree from a recognized university or be appearing for their final year degree examination in 2027
- There is no minimum percentage requirement to appear for IIT JAM 2027. However, candidates must meet the admission criteria of their chosen institute.
- There is no age limit for appearing in the examination
- Both Indian and foreign nationals can apply for IIT JAM 2027
- There is no restriction on the number of attempts
- Final year students can apply, provided they meet the qualifying degree requirements within the admission timeline
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