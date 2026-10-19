IIT JAM 2027 Registration Last Date Today, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT JAM 2027 Registration: The last date to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 is today, October 19, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes can complete the application process online through the JAM online application processing systems (JOAPS) at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2027 exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur, the exam offers admission opportunities to postgraduate programmes at IITs and other participating institutes. Candidates must complete the application process before the deadline to be considered for IIT JAM 2027 and seek admission to their preferred postgraduate programmes.

IIT JAM 2027: Overview

Candidates must complete the IIT JAM 2027 application process before the last date. Check the table given below for more details.