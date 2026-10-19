AP PGECET 2026 Final Phase Counselling: GATE, GPAT Seat Allotment on October 21, PGECET Allotment on October 24
AP PGECET 2026 final phase counselling schedule is out. Check GATE/GPAT seat allotment on October 21, AP PGECET allotment on October 24 and reporting dates.
AP PGECET 2026 Final Phase Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for the final phase of AP PGECET 2026 counselling for admission to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes. As per the schedule, the GATE/GPAT final-phase seat allotment result will be released on October 21, 2026, after 6 PM.
For candidates seeking admission through the AP PGECET 2026 rank, the final-phase seat allotment result will be released separately on October 24 after 6 PM. The final phase is being conducted for admissions to programmes including MTech, MPharmacy and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) for the 2026-27 academic session.
AP PGECET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for the final phase counselling below:
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Counselling Event
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Date
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Final phase registration, fee payment and certificate verification
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October 16-17, 2026
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Web options entry
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October 16-17, 2026
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Web options modification
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October 18, 2026
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GATE/GPAT seat allotment
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October 21, 2026, after 6 PM
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GATE/GPAT self-reporting and college reporting
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October 22-23, 2026
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AP PGECET seat allotment
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October 24, 2026, after 6 PM
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AP PGECET self-reporting and college reporting
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October 25-28, 2026
AP PGECET 2026 Final Phase Counselling: Web Options
Candidates participating in the final phase were required to exercise their web options afresh. Options entered during the first phase will not be considered for the final-phase allotment.
The web options facility was available on October 16 and 17, while candidates were allowed to modify their choices on October 18 until 10 PM. Candidates who were satisfied with their previous allotment were not required to participate again. However, candidates seeking an upgraded seat had to participate in the final phase.
AP PGECET 2026 Seat Allotment: What Next?
Candidates who are allotted seats in the final phase will have to complete the prescribed online self-reporting and physical reporting at the allotted college within the specified dates.
For AP PGECET candidates, self-reporting and college reporting are scheduled from October 25 to October 28, 2026. Candidates should download their allotment order and follow the instructions mentioned in it to complete the admission process.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.