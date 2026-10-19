AP PGECET 2026 Final Phase Counselling: GATE, GPAT Seat Allotment on October 21, PGECET Allotment on October 24

AP PGECET 2026 Final Phase Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for the final phase of AP PGECET 2026 counselling for admission to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes. As per the schedule, the GATE/GPAT final-phase seat allotment result will be released on October 21, 2026, after 6 PM.

For candidates seeking admission through the AP PGECET 2026 rank, the final-phase seat allotment result will be released separately on October 24 after 6 PM. The final phase is being conducted for admissions to programmes including MTech, MPharmacy and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) for the 2026-27 academic session.

AP PGECET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the final phase counselling below: