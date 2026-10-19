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JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres: Check State-Wise City List and Exam Centre Details

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 15:24 IST

Check JEE Main 2027 exam centres state-wise city list with city codes, exam centres outside India, exam dates and important exam day guidelines in the article listed below.

JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres
JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres
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JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres will be held across hundreds of cities in India and a select group of cities abroad, and knowing them in advance makes the whole exam experience far less stressful. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Session 1 exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027, with January 31 kept as a buffer day, while Session 2 is expected to be held in April 2027. While filling the application form, candidates will get to choose their preferred exam cities in order of choice, and NTA allots the centre based on availability. It is always a smart move to pick a city close to home and plan the journey in advance, because reaching the JEE Main 2027 exam centre well before the reporting time saves you from last-minute panic, traffic trouble and unnecessary stress on exam day. Scroll the article below to find a list of cities along with code where JEE Mains exams will be conducted. 

JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres in India

JEE Main 2027 exam centres will most likely be conducted in more than 300 cities across every state and union territory of India, similar to the recent cycles where the number of test cities was increased so that no candidate has to travel too far. Candidates can choose up to four cities of their choice while registering, and the final allotted city appears on the admit card along with the exact venue address.

State

City

City Code

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

AN01

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and more

AP01, AP07, AP09, AP10, AP11, AP13, AP16, AP17, AP18, AP19

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar/Naharlagun

AL01

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

AM01, AM02, AM03, AM04, AM05

Bihar

Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Arrah, Samastipur, Sasaram, Bihar Sharif

BR01, BR02, BR04, BR05, BR06, BR07, BR08, BR09, BR12, BR17, BR38

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Panchkula

CH01

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar/Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur

CG01, CG02, CG03, CG08, CG04

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Silvassa

DN01

Daman & Diu

Diu

DD02

Delhi

Delhi/New Delhi

DL01

Goa

Panaji/Madgaon/Margao

GO01

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and more

GJ01, GJ02, GJ03, GJ23, GJ06, GJ07, GJ08, GJ10, GJ11, GJ12

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Kurukshetra

HR01, HR03, HR04, HR05, HR07

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra/Palampur, Mandi, Shimla, Una, Kullu

HP01, HP03, HP04, HP08, HP06, HP09, HP10

Jammu & Kashmir

Baramulla, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Pulwama

JK01, JK02, JK03, JK04, JK06

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh

JH01, JH02, JH03, JH04, JH05, JH06

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamoga, Tumakuru and more

KK20, KK02, KK03, KK23, KK12, KK14, KK15, KK16

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi/Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad and more

KL17, KL04, KL12, KL18, KL07, KL09, KL11, KL15

Ladakh (UT)

Leh, Kargil

LL01, LL02

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

LD01

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Balaghat, Khandwa, Chhatarpur

MP03, MP06, MP07, MP08, MP12, MP13, MP15, MP01, MP29, MP24

Maharashtra

Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Amravati and more

MR16, MR22, MR17, MR19, MR28, MR14, MR04, MR03

Manipur

Imphal, Churachandpur, Kakching

MN01, MN03, MN04

Meghalaya

Shillong, Tura

MG01, MG04

Mizoram

Aizawl

MZ01

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

NL01, NL02

Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Berhampur, Angul, Puri and more

OR04, OR05, OR08, OR09, OR02, OR03, OR10, OR16

Puducherry

Puducherry

PO01

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib

PB01, PB02, PB04, PB05, PB07, PB08

Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Sikar, Udaipur, Bhilwara and more

RJ06, RJ07, RJ08, RJ01, RJ02, RJ05, RJ09, RJ11, RJ12

Sikkim

Gangtok

SM01

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Erode and more

TN01, TN02, TN08, TN11, TN14, TN15, TN18, TN28

Telangana

Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Suryapet and more

TL01, TL07, TL02, TL03, TL05, TL08, TL09

Tripura

Agartala

TA01

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, Noida/Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur and more

UP12, UP11, UP18, UP03, UP01, UP14, UP09, UP07, UP08

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee, Pauri Garhwal, Almora

UK01, UK02, UK06, UK08, UK09

West Bengal

Kolkata, Howrah, Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol, Burdwan, Kalyani, Kharagpur and more

WB10, WB07, WB11, WB04, WB01, WB02, WB08, WB13

JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres Outside India

JEE Main 2027 exam centres are not limited to Indian soil, which is great news for NRIs and students living abroad who wish to pursue engineering in India. Previously, NTA conducted the exam in 15 international cities across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, and the same pattern is expected for 2027. 

Country

City

City Code

Bahrain

Manama

ZZ01

Qatar

Doha

ZZ03

UAE

Dubai

ZZ04

UAE

Sharjah

ZZ08

UAE

Abu Dhabi

ZZ17

Nepal

Kathmandu

ZZ05

Oman

Muscat

ZZ06

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

ZZ07

Singapore

Singapore

ZZ09

Kuwait

Kuwait City

ZZ10

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

ZZ11

Nigeria

Lagos

ZZ12

Indonesia

West Java

ZZ14

USA

Washington DC

ZZ15

Germany

Munich

ZZ16

JEE Mains Exam Day Guidelines 2027

Following the JEE Mains exam day guidelines 2027 is just as important as preparing for the paper, since even a small mistake at the centre can cost you valuable time or your candidature.

  • Reach the JEE Main 2027 exam centre at least 1.5 to 2 hours before the reporting time printed on the admit card, as entry gates close well before the exam begins.
  • Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport or school ID.
  • Bring a simple transparent ballpoint pen, a passport-size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the form) and the self-declaration form if mentioned in the admit card.
  • Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, study material, wallets or any electronic gadgets, as they are strictly banned inside the exam hall.
  • Wear light, comfortable clothes without metal items like buckles, chains or badges, since frisking at the entry can take time otherwise.
  • Keep the admit card safe even after the exam, as it is needed during counselling and admission later.

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 15:22 IST
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