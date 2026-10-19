JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres: Check State-Wise City List and Exam Centre Details
Check JEE Main 2027 exam centres state-wise city list with city codes, exam centres outside India, exam dates and important exam day guidelines in the article listed below.
JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres will be held across hundreds of cities in India and a select group of cities abroad, and knowing them in advance makes the whole exam experience far less stressful. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Session 1 exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027, with January 31 kept as a buffer day, while Session 2 is expected to be held in April 2027. While filling the application form, candidates will get to choose their preferred exam cities in order of choice, and NTA allots the centre based on availability. It is always a smart move to pick a city close to home and plan the journey in advance, because reaching the JEE Main 2027 exam centre well before the reporting time saves you from last-minute panic, traffic trouble and unnecessary stress on exam day. Scroll the article below to find a list of cities along with code where JEE Mains exams will be conducted.
JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres in India
JEE Main 2027 exam centres will most likely be conducted in more than 300 cities across every state and union territory of India, similar to the recent cycles where the number of test cities was increased so that no candidate has to travel too far. Candidates can choose up to four cities of their choice while registering, and the final allotted city appears on the admit card along with the exact venue address.
|
State
|
City
|
City Code
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
AN01
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and more
|
AP01, AP07, AP09, AP10, AP11, AP13, AP16, AP17, AP18, AP19
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar/Naharlagun
|
AL01
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
AM01, AM02, AM03, AM04, AM05
|
Bihar
|
Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Arrah, Samastipur, Sasaram, Bihar Sharif
|
BR01, BR02, BR04, BR05, BR06, BR07, BR08, BR09, BR12, BR17, BR38
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Panchkula
|
CH01
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar/Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur
|
CG01, CG02, CG03, CG08, CG04
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
Silvassa
|
DN01
|
Daman & Diu
|
Diu
|
DD02
|
Delhi
|
Delhi/New Delhi
|
DL01
|
Goa
|
Panaji/Madgaon/Margao
|
GO01
|
Gujarat
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Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and more
|
GJ01, GJ02, GJ03, GJ23, GJ06, GJ07, GJ08, GJ10, GJ11, GJ12
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Kurukshetra
|
HR01, HR03, HR04, HR05, HR07
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra/Palampur, Mandi, Shimla, Una, Kullu
|
HP01, HP03, HP04, HP08, HP06, HP09, HP10
|
Jammu & Kashmir
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Baramulla, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Pulwama
|
JK01, JK02, JK03, JK04, JK06
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh
|
JH01, JH02, JH03, JH04, JH05, JH06
|
Karnataka
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Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamoga, Tumakuru and more
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KK20, KK02, KK03, KK23, KK12, KK14, KK15, KK16
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Kerala
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Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi/Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad and more
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KL17, KL04, KL12, KL18, KL07, KL09, KL11, KL15
|
Ladakh (UT)
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Leh, Kargil
|
LL01, LL02
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Lakshadweep
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Kavaratti
|
LD01
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Balaghat, Khandwa, Chhatarpur
|
MP03, MP06, MP07, MP08, MP12, MP13, MP15, MP01, MP29, MP24
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Amravati and more
|
MR16, MR22, MR17, MR19, MR28, MR14, MR04, MR03
|
Manipur
|
Imphal, Churachandpur, Kakching
|
MN01, MN03, MN04
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong, Tura
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MG01, MG04
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
MZ01
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur, Kohima
|
NL01, NL02
|
Odisha
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Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Berhampur, Angul, Puri and more
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OR04, OR05, OR08, OR09, OR02, OR03, OR10, OR16
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
PO01
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib
|
PB01, PB02, PB04, PB05, PB07, PB08
|
Rajasthan
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Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Sikar, Udaipur, Bhilwara and more
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RJ06, RJ07, RJ08, RJ01, RJ02, RJ05, RJ09, RJ11, RJ12
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
SM01
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Erode and more
|
TN01, TN02, TN08, TN11, TN14, TN15, TN18, TN28
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Suryapet and more
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TL01, TL07, TL02, TL03, TL05, TL08, TL09
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
TA01
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, Noida/Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur and more
|
UP12, UP11, UP18, UP03, UP01, UP14, UP09, UP07, UP08
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee, Pauri Garhwal, Almora
|
UK01, UK02, UK06, UK08, UK09
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata, Howrah, Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol, Burdwan, Kalyani, Kharagpur and more
|
WB10, WB07, WB11, WB04, WB01, WB02, WB08, WB13
JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres Outside India
JEE Main 2027 exam centres are not limited to Indian soil, which is great news for NRIs and students living abroad who wish to pursue engineering in India. Previously, NTA conducted the exam in 15 international cities across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, and the same pattern is expected for 2027.
|
Country
|
City
|
City Code
|
Bahrain
|
Manama
|
ZZ01
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
ZZ03
|
UAE
|
Dubai
|
ZZ04
|
UAE
|
Sharjah
|
ZZ08
|
UAE
|
Abu Dhabi
|
ZZ17
|
Nepal
|
Kathmandu
|
ZZ05
|
Oman
|
Muscat
|
ZZ06
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Riyadh
|
ZZ07
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
ZZ09
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwait City
|
ZZ10
|
Malaysia
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Kuala Lumpur
|
ZZ11
|
Nigeria
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Lagos
|
ZZ12
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Indonesia
|
West Java
|
ZZ14
|
USA
|
Washington DC
|
ZZ15
|
Germany
|
Munich
|
ZZ16
JEE Mains Exam Day Guidelines 2027
Following the JEE Mains exam day guidelines 2027 is just as important as preparing for the paper, since even a small mistake at the centre can cost you valuable time or your candidature.
- Reach the JEE Main 2027 exam centre at least 1.5 to 2 hours before the reporting time printed on the admit card, as entry gates close well before the exam begins.
- Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport or school ID.
- Bring a simple transparent ballpoint pen, a passport-size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the form) and the self-declaration form if mentioned in the admit card.
- Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, study material, wallets or any electronic gadgets, as they are strictly banned inside the exam hall.
- Wear light, comfortable clothes without metal items like buckles, chains or badges, since frisking at the entry can take time otherwise.
- Keep the admit card safe even after the exam, as it is needed during counselling and admission later.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.