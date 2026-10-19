Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 Registration Open, Direct Link to Apply Online at jagograhakjago.gov.in by October 30

Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 registration is now open for all Indian citizens who wish to test their knowledge of consumer rights. The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Government of India has launched this national quiz along with MyGov to promote consumer awareness across the country. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal jagograhakjago.gov.in or directly on the MyGov quiz page. The last date to participate is October 30, 2026. The quiz helps citizens understand their rights and responsibilities as consumers. Top performers can also win exciting cash prizes so applicants must not miss this chance. Scroll for more details. What is Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026? Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 is an engaging national quiz designed to encourage informed decision making among consumers. The quiz aims to improve public understanding of consumer rights and grievance redressal mechanisms. It also spread awareness about the key institutions that safeguard consumer interests in the country. Participants will answer questions on important consumer centric initiatives of the government. These include the National Consumer Helpline and e-Jagriti and the National Test House and the Bureau of Indian Standards. The quiz also covers the Central Consumer Protection Authority and Legal Metrology and the issue of dark patterns in online shopping.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 is open to all Indian citizens who want to become smarter consumers. There is no age bar mentioned in the official terms so anyone with valid details can take part. However, employees of the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and MyGov are not allowed to participate. Each participant can submit only one entry because multiple entries from the same person will not be accepted. Any use of unfair means or impersonation or double participation will lead to rejection of the entry. Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 Important Dates Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 is live right now and citizens can play it at any convenient time. The quiz window will close on October 30, 2026 so participants must complete it before that day. The quiz starts the moment a participant clicks on the Play Quiz button. Once the entry is submitted it cannot be withdrawn or changed in any manner.

How to Apply Online for Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026? Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 registration follows a very simple online process that takes only a few minutes. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply. Visit the official website jagograhakjago.gov.in or open the MyGov quiz page.

Click on the Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 link.

Register with your name and email id and mobile number or log in with your MyGov account.

Read all the terms and conditions carefully before starting.

Click on the Play Quiz button and answer ten questions within 300 seconds.

Submit the entry and wait for the result announcement. Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 Prizes and Winner Selection Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 offers a cash prize of Rs 5000 each to the top ten winners. The prize amount is Rupees Five Thousand only per winner. The selection of winners will be done through a system generated automated randomization process to ensure fairness and transparency. All participants who secure the highest score within the prescribed time limit will be placed in a centralized pool. Winners will then be chosen from this pool purely through the automated draw.