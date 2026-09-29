Chhattisgarh School Holidays October 2026: Check Full Holiday List and Dussehra Break
Chhattisgarh School Holidays October 2026: Check all school holiday dates, including Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and the Dussehra break from October 17 to 21. Find the complete holiday schedule for students, parents and teachers.
Chhattisgarh School Holidays in October 2026: October 2026 is a month that every school going child in Chhattisgarh will want to circle on the wall calendar. It comes with a long weekend at the very start, a proper festival break in the middle, and one more government holiday towards the end. For students, that means a month that is easy to enjoy. For parents and teachers, it means a month that needs a little planning, because the quarterly exams are also lined up right after the break.
Dussehra Holidays in Chhattisgarh Schools 2026
Dussehra Holidays in Chhattisgarh Schools will be observed from Saturday, October 17 to Wednesday, October 21, giving students and teachers a five day break. The holiday schedule includes Vijaya Dashami on Tuesday, October, when Dussehra is celebrated across the country. The break allows students to celebrate the festival with their families and enjoy time away from regular classes. Schools are expected to resume after the scheduled holiday period, but students should check their schools official notice for confirmation of the reopening date and any changes to the academic schedule.
When Will Dussehra Holidays Begin in Chhattisgarh Schools in 2026?
Chhattisgarh schools will begin their Dussehra holidays on 17 October 2026 (Saturday), with the break continuing until 21 October 2026 (Wednesday). As per the School Education Department's holiday schedule for the 2026–27 academic session, students will get five consecutive days off to celebrate the festival with their families. The holiday period includes Vijaya Dashami on 20 October (Tuesday). Students should check with their respective schools for any changes to the reopening schedule.
The good news is that this year’s holiday dates are not guesswork. The state’s school education department has already announced the festival breaks for the 2026-27 session, and the government calendar for 2026 is out as well. So you do not have to wait for a message from the school group to know when classes will stay shut. Chhattisgarh schools follow both the state government holiday list and the school education department’s own order. The government list decides the public holidays, while the education department orders the longer festival breaks. A school can also close suddenly because of heavy rain, a heatwave or a local law and order situation, so always keep an eye on your school’s notice board.
Chhattisgarh School & College Holiday Schedule (October 2026)
Chhattisgarh School & College Holiday Schedule (October 2026) begins with a full public holiday on the second day of the month, which gives students a neat three-day weekend if your school also stays closed on Sunday. Then comes the big one, a five-day festival break that runs from the weekend of the 17th up to the 21st. Check the table below for a complete list of holidays in October 2026.
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Date
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Day
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Holiday
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2 October 2026
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Friday
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Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
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17 to 21 October 2026
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Saturday to Wednesday
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School holiday (five-day festival break as per the School Education Department order)
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20 October, 2026
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Tuesday
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Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra)
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26 October, 2026
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Monday
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, a restricted or optional holiday, please confirm with your school
Important Academic Updates and Important Directives
- Five days off for each festival break this session. As per the school education department order for 2026-27, schools get five days for the Dussehra break, five days for Diwali (6 to 10 November 2026) and five days for the winter break (24 to 28 December 2026).
- That is three days less than last year. In the 2025-26 session these three breaks were six days each, which worked out to 18 days in total. This year it is 15 days in total.
- Quarterly exams start right after the October break. The Directorate of Public Instruction has issued a revised exam timetable for classes 1 to 12. The quarterly exam begins around 21 October and the half-yearly exam begins on 1 December 2026. Please confirm the exact paper-wise dates from your own school notice board.
- Board students should not relax. For classes 9 to 12, the board has issued admission and exam guidelines for the 2026-27 session. Registration and exam form work for class 10 and class 12 usually happens months before the papers, so keep your documents and photographs ready.
- Practical exams and board papers come early in the year. Board practical exams are normally held in January and the main papers run through February and March, so October and November are the best months to finish your syllabus once.
- Only government orders are final. Always check the official websites of the School Education Department and the Chhattisgarh Board, or your school’s notice board, before believing in any holiday.
- District-level closures can happen anytime. Rain, floods, heat or a local emergency can shut schools at short notice. These closures are decided district-wise and are not part of the annual holiday list.
- Attendance and study routine matter. With a shorter break this year, teachers will move fast through the syllabus. Use the October break to revise what has already been taught instead of waiting for the end of the session.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.