Chhattisgarh School Holidays October 2026: Check Full Holiday List and Dussehra Break

Chhattisgarh School Holidays in October 2026: October 2026 is a month that every school going child in Chhattisgarh will want to circle on the wall calendar. It comes with a long weekend at the very start, a proper festival break in the middle, and one more government holiday towards the end. For students, that means a month that is easy to enjoy. For parents and teachers, it means a month that needs a little planning, because the quarterly exams are also lined up right after the break. Dussehra Holidays in Chhattisgarh Schools 2026 Dussehra Holidays in Chhattisgarh Schools will be observed from Saturday, October 17 to Wednesday, October 21, giving students and teachers a five day break. The holiday schedule includes Vijaya Dashami on Tuesday, October, when Dussehra is celebrated across the country. The break allows students to celebrate the festival with their families and enjoy time away from regular classes. Schools are expected to resume after the scheduled holiday period, but students should check their schools official notice for confirmation of the reopening date and any changes to the academic schedule.

When Will Dussehra Holidays Begin in Chhattisgarh Schools in 2026? Chhattisgarh schools will begin their Dussehra holidays on 17 October 2026 (Saturday), with the break continuing until 21 October 2026 (Wednesday). As per the School Education Department's holiday schedule for the 2026–27 academic session, students will get five consecutive days off to celebrate the festival with their families. The holiday period includes Vijaya Dashami on 20 October (Tuesday). Students should check with their respective schools for any changes to the reopening schedule. The good news is that this year’s holiday dates are not guesswork. The state’s school education department has already announced the festival breaks for the 2026-27 session, and the government calendar for 2026 is out as well. So you do not have to wait for a message from the school group to know when classes will stay shut. Chhattisgarh schools follow both the state government holiday list and the school education department’s own order. The government list decides the public holidays, while the education department orders the longer festival breaks. A school can also close suddenly because of heavy rain, a heatwave or a local law and order situation, so always keep an eye on your school’s notice board.

Chhattisgarh School & College Holiday Schedule (October 2026) Chhattisgarh School & College Holiday Schedule (October 2026) begins with a full public holiday on the second day of the month, which gives students a neat three-day weekend if your school also stays closed on Sunday. Then comes the big one, a five-day festival break that runs from the weekend of the 17th up to the 21st. Check the table below for a complete list of holidays in October 2026. Date Day Holiday 2 October 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 17 to 21 October 2026 Saturday to Wednesday School holiday (five-day festival break as per the School Education Department order) 20 October, 2026 Tuesday Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra) 26 October, 2026 Monday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, a restricted or optional holiday, please confirm with your school