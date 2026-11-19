RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2026-27: Download Sample Paper PDF Here
Rajasthan Board has released the Class 12 English (Compulsory) model paper on its official website. In this article students can find RBSE Class 12 English Model paper PDF, along with its download link provided below.
RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2026-27: The RBSE board has released the Class 12 English (Compulsory) sample papers for 2026-27 board exams. This will function as a study material for students appearing for the board exam. Students can easily access the RBSE Class 12 English Compulsory Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF file provided here. This will give an idea about the actual question pattern, marking system, and allocation of marks for each section before the RBSE board examinations. Solving this model paper will help the students to get familiar with the various aspects of examination.
Check| Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here
RBSE Class 12 English 2026-27: Key Highlights
Given below is a brief overview of RBSE Class 12 English (Compulsory) exam details provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 12
|
Subject
|
English
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Type of Paper
|
Model Paper / Sample Paper
|
Total Marks
|
80 Marks
|
Main Components
|
Reading, Writing, Grammar, Flamingo, Vistas
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Weightage of Marks for Objectives
The table provides unit-wise weightage, mark distribution, and total marks shared below. The English (Compulsory) paper carries 80 marks and is conducted for 3 Hours and 15 minutes.
|
Sr.No.
|
Objectives
|
Weightage
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Knowledge
|
14
|
17.5
|
2
|
Understanding
|
30
|
37.5
|
3
|
Application
|
15
|
18.75
|
4
|
Skill
|
21
|
26.25
|
Total
|
80
|
100
RBSE Class 12 English 2026-27: Model Paper Download PDF
Check RBSE Class 12 English (Compulsory) model paper details provided below:
General Instructions to the Examinees:
1. Candidates must write first their Roll Nos. on the question paper.
2. All the questions are compulsory.
3. Write the answer to each question in the given answer book only.
4. For questions having more than one part, the answers to those parts are to be
written together in continuity.
5. This paper is divided into three sections A,B,C. All sections are compulsory.
6. Separate instructions are given for each section and question, wherever
necessary. Read these instructions very carefully and follow them.
7. Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
|
Section – A
Reading – I
|
Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow –
|
What is nature? There is a great deal of talk and endeavour to protect
nature, the animals, the birds, the whales and dolphins, to clean the polluted
rivers, the lakes, the green fields and so on. Nature is not put together by
thought, as religion is, as belief is. Nature is the tiger-that extraordinary animal
with its energy, its great sense of power. Nature is the solitary tree in the field,
the meadows and the grove; it is that squirrel shyly hiding behind a bough.
Nature is the river, not a particular river, whether the Ganga, the Thames or the
Mississippi. Nature is all those mountains, snow-clad, with the dark blue valleys
and range of hills meeting the sea. The universe is part of this world. One must
have a feeling for all this, not destroy it, not kill for one’s pleasure, not kill
animals for one’s table. We do must draw the line somewhere. If you do not eat
vegetable, then how will you live? So one must intelligently discern.
Nature is part of our life. We grew out of the seed, the earth, and we are
part of all that but we are rapidly losing the sense that we are animals like the
other. Can you have a feeling for that tree, look at it, see the beauty of it, listen
to the sound it makes; be sensitive to the little plant, to the little weed, to that
creeper that is growing up the wall, to the light on the leaves and the shadows?
One must be aware of all this and have that sense of communion with nature
around you. You may live in a town but you do have tree here and there. A
flower in the next garden may be ill-kept, crowded with weed, but look at it,
feel that you are part of all that, part of all living things. If you hurt nature you
are hurting yourself.
One knows all this has been said before in different ways but we don’t
seem to pay much attention. Is it that we are so caught up in our own network of
problems, our own desires, our own urges of pleasure and pain that we never
look around, never watch the moon? Watch it. Watch with all your eyes and
ears, your sense of smell. Watch. Look as though you are looking for the first
time. If you can do that, that tree, that blade of grass you are seeing for the first
time. Then you can see your teacher, your mother and father, your brother and
sister for the first time. There is an extraordinary feeling about that; the wonder,
the strangeness, the miracle of a fresh morning that has never been before, never
will be. Be really in communion with nature, not verbally caught in the
description of it, but be a part of it, be aware, feel that you belong to all that, be
able to have love for all that, to admire a deer, the lizard on the wall, that broken
branch lying on the ground.
1. Why don’t we pay much attention to the nature? 1
2. What is nature? 1
3. How is nature part of our life? 1
4. What will happen if we hurt nature? 1
5. “Nature is the tiger”. How? 1
6. How should we watch the moon? 1
Find out words from the passage which mean--
7. Make an attempt to do something. 1
8. An amazing or wonderful occurrence. 1
9. The sharing of thoughts and feelings. 1
|
Reading – II
10-11 Read the passage given below and answer the questions –
|
How often one hears children wishing they were grown up, and old
people wishing they were young again. Each age has its pleasures and its pains,
and the happiest person is the one who enjoys what each age gives him without
wasting his time in useless regrets.
Childhood is a time when there are few responsibilities to make life
difficult. If a child has good parents, he is fed, looked after and loved, whatever
he may do. It is improbable that he will ever again in his life be given so much
without having to do anything in return. In addition, life is always presenting
new things to the child— things that have lost their interest for older people
because they are too well-known. A child finds pleasures in playing in the rain,
or in the snow. His first visit to the seaside is a marvellous adventure. But a
child has his pains: he is not so free to do as he wishes as he thinks older people
are : he is continually being told not to do things, or being punished for what he
has done wrong. His life is therefore not perfectly happy.
When the young man starts to earn his own living, he becomes free-from
the discipline of school and parents; but at the same time he is forced to accept
responsibilities. He can no longer expect others to pay for his food, his clothes,
and his room, but has to work if he wants to live comfortably. If he spends most
of his time playing about in the way that he used to as a child, he will go
hungry. And if he breaks the laws of society as he used to break the laws of his
parents, he may go to prison. If, however, he works hard, keeps out of troubles
and has good health, he can have the great happiness of seeing himself make
steady progress in his job and of building up for himself his own position in
Society.
Old age has always been thought of as the worst age to be, but it is not
necessary for the old to be unhappy. With old age should come wisdom and the
ability to help others with advice wisely. The old can have the joy of seeing
their children growing up around them; and perhaps best of all, they can, if their
life has been a useful one feel the happiness of having coming through the battle
of life safely and of having reached a time when they can lie back and rest,
leaving others to continue the fight.
10. On the basis of your reading of the above passage, make notes on it using
headings and sub headings. 4
11. Write a summary of the passage and suggest a suitable title. 2
|
Section – B
(WRITING)
|
Q.No. 12 You are Yashpal/Deepika studying in Govt. Sr. Sec. School,
Ajmer. Your school is organising an educational tour to Mt. Abu. Draft a notice
informing the students of class XII in about fifty (50) words. 4
OR
You are Sachin/Priyanka. You have received an invitation from your friend Mr.
Vivek/Vinita to join his/her birthday party. But as you have an urgent work so
you are unable to attend it. Write an informal reply to decline the invitation in
about fifty (50) words
|
Q.No. 13 You are Ajay/Anita studying in Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Dholpur.
Your school has celebrated annual function recently. Write a report to be
published in the school magazine in about 100 words. 7
OR
Write a factual description of a railway platform in about 100 words with
the help of following inputs –>
Plat form ticket – hue and cry -------gathering ------------------honking noise of
vendors ------whistling sound ------------rushing.........long queues at the ticket
windows..........book stall --------------moving trains.
|
Q.No. 14 You are Sheetal/Shiva a student of a XII class. Your half-yearly
exams are drawing near. People in your locality use loudspeakers till late night.
So write an application to the district collector requesting him to ban the use of
loudspeakers till late night during exam period. 7
OR
You are Rakesh/Rani. You have read an advertisement in the Rajasthan Patrika
for the post of a cashier in HDFC Bank, Dholpur. Write an application to the
Manager, Personnel with your C.V. or Resume.
|
Q.No. 15 You are Ramesh, The cultural secretary of your school. Prepare a
welcome speech to be delivered for the guests at the inaugural session of the
cultural festival of your school. Write it in about 100 words. 7
OR
Write an article to be published in The Indian Express in about 100 words on
“DEMONITIZATION” and its impact:
|
16-17 Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow:
And then the justice
In fair round belly with good capon lined
With eyes severe and beard of formal cut
Full of wise saws and modern instance,
And so he plays his part.
16. What physical features does a man have as the justice? 2
17. How does he play his part of justice? 2
OR
And I cannot find the place
Where his paw is in the snare
Little one! Oh, little one!
I am searching everywhere.
16. What attitude does the poet reflect from the line, “Little one! Oh, little
one!?
To access the complete RBSE Class 12 English Compulsory Model paper for 2026-27 academic session, candidates can check the PDF links shared below.
|
RBSE Class 12 English 2026-27 Model Paper Download PDF
How to Download RBSE Class 12 Model Paper 2026-27?
To download RBSE Class 12 model question paper for all subjects, students can check the step-by-step instructions provided below.
Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Books/Old Papers/Model Questions”.
Step 3: In the list, click on “Model Papers 2025-26”.
Step 4: Now select the option for Class 12.
Step 5: A PDF file with model papers for Class 12 subject-wise will open.
Step 6: Scroll down the PDF, find English Subject, and download the model paper to prepare for your exam.
Check| RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27
RBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026-27
As per the RBSE Class 12 English Compulsory model paper scheme, the theory paper takes 3 hours and 15 minutes for 80 marks and consists of 53 questions covering four major areas of reading, writing, grammar, and literature.
Candidates gets a variety of questions which include objective types of questions such as MCQs and fill in the blanks along with very short answer, short answer, long answer, and essay type questions (with internal choices), the marks being distributed over unseen passages (15 marks), composition including notices, reports, and letters (14 marks), grammar (10 marks), and Flamingo prose, Flamingo poetry, and Vistas (41 marks).
RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2026-27: The RBSE board has released the Class 12 English (Compulsory) sample papers for 2026-27 board exams. This will function as a study material for students appearing for the board exam. Students can easily access the RBSE Class 12 English Compulsory Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF file provided here. This will give an idea about the actual question pattern, marking system, and allocation of marks for each section before the RBSE board examinations. Solving this model paper will help the students to get familiar with the various aspects of examination.
Check| Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here
RBSE Class 12 English 2026-27: Key Highlights
Given below is a brief overview of RBSE Class 12 English (Compulsory) exam details provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 12
|
Subject
|
English
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Type of Paper
|
Model Paper / Sample Paper
|
Total Marks
|
80 Marks
|
Main Components
|
Reading, Writing, Grammar, Flamingo, Vistas
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Weightage of Marks for Objectives
The table provides unit-wise weightage, mark distribution, and total marks shared below. The English (Compulsory) paper carries 80 marks and is conducted for 3 Hours and 15 minutes.
|
Sr.No.
|
Objectives
|
Weightage
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Knowledge
|
14
|
17.5
|
2
|
Understanding
|
30
|
37.5
|
3
|
Application
|
15
|
18.75
|
4
|
Skill
|
21
|
26.25
|
Total
|
80
|
100
RBSE Class 12 English 2026-27: Model Paper Download PDF
Check RBSE Class 12 English (Compulsory) model paper details provided below:
General Instructions to the Examinees:
1. Candidates must write first their Roll Nos. on the question paper.
2. All the questions are compulsory.
3. Write the answer to each question in the given answer book only.
4. For questions having more than one part, the answers to those parts are to be
written together in continuity.
5. This paper is divided into three sections A,B,C. All sections are compulsory.
6. Separate instructions are given for each section and question, wherever
necessary. Read these instructions very carefully and follow them.
7. Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
|
Section – A
Reading – I
|
Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow –
|
What is nature? There is a great deal of talk and endeavour to protect
nature, the animals, the birds, the whales and dolphins, to clean the polluted
rivers, the lakes, the green fields and so on. Nature is not put together by
thought, as religion is, as belief is. Nature is the tiger-that extraordinary animal
with its energy, its great sense of power. Nature is the solitary tree in the field,
the meadows and the grove; it is that squirrel shyly hiding behind a bough.
Nature is the river, not a particular river, whether the Ganga, the Thames or the
Mississippi. Nature is all those mountains, snow-clad, with the dark blue valleys
and range of hills meeting the sea. The universe is part of this world. One must
have a feeling for all this, not destroy it, not kill for one’s pleasure, not kill
animals for one’s table. We do must draw the line somewhere. If you do not eat
vegetable, then how will you live? So one must intelligently discern.
Nature is part of our life. We grew out of the seed, the earth, and we are
part of all that but we are rapidly losing the sense that we are animals like the
other. Can you have a feeling for that tree, look at it, see the beauty of it, listen
to the sound it makes; be sensitive to the little plant, to the little weed, to that
creeper that is growing up the wall, to the light on the leaves and the shadows?
One must be aware of all this and have that sense of communion with nature
around you. You may live in a town but you do have tree here and there. A
flower in the next garden may be ill-kept, crowded with weed, but look at it,
feel that you are part of all that, part of all living things. If you hurt nature you
are hurting yourself.
One knows all this has been said before in different ways but we don’t
seem to pay much attention. Is it that we are so caught up in our own network of
problems, our own desires, our own urges of pleasure and pain that we never
look around, never watch the moon? Watch it. Watch with all your eyes and
ears, your sense of smell. Watch. Look as though you are looking for the first
time. If you can do that, that tree, that blade of grass you are seeing for the first
time. Then you can see your teacher, your mother and father, your brother and
sister for the first time. There is an extraordinary feeling about that; the wonder,
the strangeness, the miracle of a fresh morning that has never been before, never
will be. Be really in communion with nature, not verbally caught in the
description of it, but be a part of it, be aware, feel that you belong to all that, be
able to have love for all that, to admire a deer, the lizard on the wall, that broken
branch lying on the ground.
1. Why don’t we pay much attention to the nature? 1
2. What is nature? 1
3. How is nature part of our life? 1
4. What will happen if we hurt nature? 1
5. “Nature is the tiger”. How? 1
6. How should we watch the moon? 1
Find out words from the passage which mean--
7. Make an attempt to do something. 1
8. An amazing or wonderful occurrence. 1
9. The sharing of thoughts and feelings. 1
|
Reading – II
10-11 Read the passage given below and answer the questions –
|
How often one hears children wishing they were grown up, and old
people wishing they were young again. Each age has its pleasures and its pains,
and the happiest person is the one who enjoys what each age gives him without
wasting his time in useless regrets.
Childhood is a time when there are few responsibilities to make life
difficult. If a child has good parents, he is fed, looked after and loved, whatever
he may do. It is improbable that he will ever again in his life be given so much
without having to do anything in return. In addition, life is always presenting
new things to the child— things that have lost their interest for older people
because they are too well-known. A child finds pleasures in playing in the rain,
or in the snow. His first visit to the seaside is a marvellous adventure. But a
child has his pains: he is not so free to do as he wishes as he thinks older people
are : he is continually being told not to do things, or being punished for what he
has done wrong. His life is therefore not perfectly happy.
When the young man starts to earn his own living, he becomes free-from
the discipline of school and parents; but at the same time he is forced to accept
responsibilities. He can no longer expect others to pay for his food, his clothes,
and his room, but has to work if he wants to live comfortably. If he spends most
of his time playing about in the way that he used to as a child, he will go
hungry. And if he breaks the laws of society as he used to break the laws of his
parents, he may go to prison. If, however, he works hard, keeps out of troubles
and has good health, he can have the great happiness of seeing himself make
steady progress in his job and of building up for himself his own position in
Society.
Old age has always been thought of as the worst age to be, but it is not
necessary for the old to be unhappy. With old age should come wisdom and the
ability to help others with advice wisely. The old can have the joy of seeing
their children growing up around them; and perhaps best of all, they can, if their
life has been a useful one feel the happiness of having coming through the battle
of life safely and of having reached a time when they can lie back and rest,
leaving others to continue the fight.
10. On the basis of your reading of the above passage, make notes on it using
headings and sub headings. 4
11. Write a summary of the passage and suggest a suitable title. 2
|
Section – B
(WRITING)
|
Q.No. 12 You are Yashpal/Deepika studying in Govt. Sr. Sec. School,
Ajmer. Your school is organising an educational tour to Mt. Abu. Draft a notice
informing the students of class XII in about fifty (50) words. 4
OR
You are Sachin/Priyanka. You have received an invitation from your friend Mr.
Vivek/Vinita to join his/her birthday party. But as you have an urgent work so
you are unable to attend it. Write an informal reply to decline the invitation in
about fifty (50) words
|
Q.No. 13 You are Ajay/Anita studying in Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Dholpur.
Your school has celebrated annual function recently. Write a report to be
published in the school magazine in about 100 words. 7
OR
Write a factual description of a railway platform in about 100 words with
the help of following inputs –>
Plat form ticket – hue and cry -------gathering ------------------honking noise of
vendors ------whistling sound ------------rushing.........long queues at the ticket
windows..........book stall --------------moving trains.
|
Q.No. 14 You are Sheetal/Shiva a student of a XII class. Your half-yearly
exams are drawing near. People in your locality use loudspeakers till late night.
So write an application to the district collector requesting him to ban the use of
loudspeakers till late night during exam period. 7
OR
You are Rakesh/Rani. You have read an advertisement in the Rajasthan Patrika
for the post of a cashier in HDFC Bank, Dholpur. Write an application to the
Manager, Personnel with your C.V. or Resume.
|
Q.No. 15 You are Ramesh, The cultural secretary of your school. Prepare a
welcome speech to be delivered for the guests at the inaugural session of the
cultural festival of your school. Write it in about 100 words. 7
OR
Write an article to be published in The Indian Express in about 100 words on
“DEMONITIZATION” and its impact:
|
16-17 Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow:
And then the justice
In fair round belly with good capon lined
With eyes severe and beard of formal cut
Full of wise saws and modern instance,
And so he plays his part.
16. What physical features does a man have as the justice? 2
17. How does he play his part of justice? 2
OR
And I cannot find the place
Where his paw is in the snare
Little one! Oh, little one!
I am searching everywhere.
16. What attitude does the poet reflect from the line, “Little one! Oh, little
one!?
To access the complete RBSE Class 12 English Compulsory Model paper for 2026-27 academic session, candidates can check the PDF links shared below.
|
RBSE Class 12 English 2026-27 Model Paper Download PDF
How to Download RBSE Class 12 Model Paper 2026-27?
To download RBSE Class 12 model question paper for all subjects, students can check the step-by-step instructions provided below.
Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Books/Old Papers/Model Questions”.
Step 3: In the list, click on “Model Papers 2025-26”.
Step 4: Now select the option for Class 12.
Step 5: A PDF file with model papers for Class 12 subject-wise will open.
Step 6: Scroll down the PDF, find English Subject, and download the model paper to prepare for your exam.
Check| RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27
RBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026-27
As per the RBSE Class 12 English Compulsory model paper scheme, the theory paper takes 3 hours and 15 minutes for 80 marks and consists of 53 questions covering four major areas of reading, writing, grammar, and literature.
Candidates gets a variety of questions which include objective types of questions such as MCQs and fill in the blanks along with very short answer, short answer, long answer, and essay type questions (with internal choices), the marks being distributed over unseen passages (15 marks), composition including notices, reports, and letters (14 marks), grammar (10 marks), and Flamingo prose, Flamingo poetry, and Vistas (41 marks).
Executive - Editorial
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