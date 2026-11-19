Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow –

What is nature? There is a great deal of talk and endeavour to protect nature, the animals, the birds, the whales and dolphins, to clean the polluted rivers, the lakes, the green fields and so on. Nature is not put together by thought, as religion is, as belief is. Nature is the tiger-that extraordinary animal with its energy, its great sense of power. Nature is the solitary tree in the field, the meadows and the grove; it is that squirrel shyly hiding behind a bough. Nature is the river, not a particular river, whether the Ganga, the Thames or the Mississippi. Nature is all those mountains, snow-clad, with the dark blue valleys and range of hills meeting the sea. The universe is part of this world. One must have a feeling for all this, not destroy it, not kill for one’s pleasure, not kill animals for one’s table. We do must draw the line somewhere. If you do not eat vegetable, then how will you live? So one must intelligently discern. Nature is part of our life. We grew out of the seed, the earth, and we are part of all that but we are rapidly losing the sense that we are animals like the other. Can you have a feeling for that tree, look at it, see the beauty of it, listen to the sound it makes; be sensitive to the little plant, to the little weed, to that creeper that is growing up the wall, to the light on the leaves and the shadows? One must be aware of all this and have that sense of communion with nature around you. You may live in a town but you do have tree here and there. A flower in the next garden may be ill-kept, crowded with weed, but look at it, feel that you are part of all that, part of all living things. If you hurt nature you are hurting yourself.

One knows all this has been said before in different ways but we don’t seem to pay much attention. Is it that we are so caught up in our own network of problems, our own desires, our own urges of pleasure and pain that we never look around, never watch the moon? Watch it. Watch with all your eyes and ears, your sense of smell. Watch. Look as though you are looking for the first time. If you can do that, that tree, that blade of grass you are seeing for the first time. Then you can see your teacher, your mother and father, your brother and sister for the first time. There is an extraordinary feeling about that; the wonder, the strangeness, the miracle of a fresh morning that has never been before, never will be. Be really in communion with nature, not verbally caught in the description of it, but be a part of it, be aware, feel that you belong to all that, be able to have love for all that, to admire a deer, the lizard on the wall, that broken branch lying on the ground.



1. Why don’t we pay much attention to the nature? 1 2. What is nature? 1 3. How is nature part of our life? 1 4. What will happen if we hurt nature? 1 5. “Nature is the tiger”. How? 1 6. How should we watch the moon? 1 Find out words from the passage which mean-- 7. Make an attempt to do something. 1 8. An amazing or wonderful occurrence. 1 9. The sharing of thoughts and feelings. 1