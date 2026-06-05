CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27 Released: Download Subject-Wise PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27 on its official academic portal. Students preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2027 can now download the latest subject-wise syllabus PDFs and check the updated course structure, marking scheme, internal assessment criteria, and important topics for all major subjects. The syllabus serves as a crucial resource for understanding the examination pattern and planning an effective study strategy throughout the academic year. The CBSE Class 10 curriculum for 2026-27 covers core subjects such as Mathematics (Standard and Basic), Science, Social Science, English Language and Literature, Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, and various skill and elective subjects. Students are advised to download the latest syllabus PDFs and review the chapter-wise content, unit-wise weightage, practical components, and assessment guidelines for each subject.

CBSE Class 10 Two-Board Exam System from 2026: Key Details In line with NEP 2020 recommendations, CBSE has introduced a two-board-exam system for Class 10 students from the 2026 board examination onwards. Under the new format, students will appear for a mandatory first board exam in February and may opt for a second examination in May to improve their scores. The best score obtained will be considered for the final result. Why Should Students Download the Latest CBSE Class 10 Syllabus? The official syllabus acts as the foundation for board exam preparation. It helps students understand the prescribed chapters, marking scheme, internal assessment structure, and exam expectations. Referring to the latest syllabus ensures that students focus only on relevant topics and avoid unnecessary preparation outside the prescribed curriculum.