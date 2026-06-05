CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27 Released: Download Subject-Wise PDF Here
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27 has been released. Download subject-wise PDF for Maths, Science, English, Social Science, Hindi, and other subjects. Check chapter-wise topics, marking scheme, weightage, and exam pattern for CBSE Board Exam 2027.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27 on its official academic portal. Students preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2027 can now download the latest subject-wise syllabus PDFs and check the updated course structure, marking scheme, internal assessment criteria, and important topics for all major subjects. The syllabus serves as a crucial resource for understanding the examination pattern and planning an effective study strategy throughout the academic year.
The CBSE Class 10 curriculum for 2026-27 covers core subjects such as Mathematics (Standard and Basic), Science, Social Science, English Language and Literature, Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, and various skill and elective subjects. Students are advised to download the latest syllabus PDFs and review the chapter-wise content, unit-wise weightage, practical components, and assessment guidelines for each subject.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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Class 10
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Exam Year
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2027
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Syllabus Status
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Released
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Official Website
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cbseacademic.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF 2026-27
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CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 10 Languages Syllabus PDF 2026-27
For more other language syllabus of the academic year 2026-27 check the link below:
CBSE Class 10 Language Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27 for Other Academic Electives (Group A2)
For more other academic electives syllabus of the academic year 2026-27 check the link below:
CBSE Class 10 Academic Elective Syllabus 2026-27
What's New in CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27?
Although no major chapter-wise changes have been introduced in the Class 10 syllabus this year, CBSE has continued its emphasis on competency-based learning, experiential education, and real-world application of concepts. The curriculum remains aligned with the broader educational reforms proposed under NCF 2023 and NEP 2020. Students can expect a stronger focus on analytical, case-based, and application-oriented questions in board examinations.
CBSE Class 10 Two-Board Exam System from 2026: Key Details
In line with NEP 2020 recommendations, CBSE has introduced a two-board-exam system for Class 10 students from the 2026 board examination onwards. Under the new format, students will appear for a mandatory first board exam in February and may opt for a second examination in May to improve their scores. The best score obtained will be considered for the final result.
Why Should Students Download the Latest CBSE Class 10 Syllabus?
The official syllabus acts as the foundation for board exam preparation. It helps students understand the prescribed chapters, marking scheme, internal assessment structure, and exam expectations. Referring to the latest syllabus ensures that students focus only on relevant topics and avoid unnecessary preparation outside the prescribed curriculum.
Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.