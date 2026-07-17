CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF

CBSE Class 10 Painting syllabus is available on the official website of the board. As it is an Other Academic Elective and falls under (Group-A2). This subject offers a strong creative base for students who are interested in artwork. As these type of subjects are easy to score and maintain good grades. For the current academic year, 2026-27, CBSE has given the complete latest PDF for Class 10th students to focus on. This article provides a complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Painting items that students must study for their exam. Additionally, it includes course content, course structure and chapter-wise details along with learning outcomes. Students can refer to the article and download the complete syllabus PDF link from here. Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27, Subject-wise CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2026-27 Highlights

Check out the table below to understand the exam duration, marks, subject code and more. Overview Details Board CBSE Subject Painting Subject Code 049 Theory Exam Marks 30 Marks Theory Exam Duration 2 hours Practical Exam Marks 70 Marks Practical Exam Duration 3 hours CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus: Theory UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) Methods and Materials of Painting Understanding and appropriate use of: (i) Tools,

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils UNIT-II: Story of Indian Art Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses (a) Paintings Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta) (a) Paintings Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta) (b) Sculpture Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Period) (b) Sculpture Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Period) (c) Architecture Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra) (c) Architecture Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra) (d) Indian Folk Art Paintings: Madhubani and Warli (d) Indian Folk Art Paintings: Madhubani and Warli

CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus: Practical Painting-Composition Painting from Memory – Simple composition in water/poster/pastel colours on given subjects based on sketching from life and nature. It may also be in abstract/semi- abstract/folk art forms. a) Compositional arrangement including emphasis on the subject

b) Treatment of media with an appropriate colour scheme

c) Originality and creativity

d) Overall impression Internal Assessment: It includes, (i) Periodic Tests -There will be three periodic tests in a year, out which the best two will be assessed. 10 marks

(ii)Project work - Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of colour sketches, painting compositions in water colors, poster colours, Oil pastels and in pencil colors done during the year. To download complete Painting Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Students can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.