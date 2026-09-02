Delhi School Holiday September 2026: Check Festival Holidays and Latest School Closure Updates
Delhi School Holiday List September 2026: Check Janmashtami holiday, September school holidays, Sundays, Ganesh Chaturthi and latest rain-related school closure updates.
Delhi School Holidays September 2026: Students and parents in Delhi can check the complete list of school holidays and important closure dates for September 2026. The month includes Janmashtami on September 4, along with regular Sunday breaks. However, schools may also announce additional closures if weather conditions such as heavy rain, waterlogging or thunderstorms affect the National Capital.
The Delhi Government's 2026 holiday notification lists Janmashtami (Vaishnav) as a public holiday on Friday, September 4, 2026. The Delhi Directorate of Education also maintains an official 2026 holiday calendar for schools.
Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026
Delhi School Holiday List September 2026
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Date
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Day
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Occasion/Reason
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Holiday Status
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September 4, 2026
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Friday
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Janmashtami (Vaishnav)
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Holiday
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September 14, 2026
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Monday
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Ganesh Chaturthi
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Expected Holiday
September 4 School Holiday in Delhi: Janmashtami
The first major school holiday in September will be on September 4, 2026, on account of Janmashtami (Vaishnav). According to the Delhi Government's official holiday notification, September 4 falls on a Friday and is included among the declared public holidays for 2026.
Students can therefore expect a break from regular classes on the occasion, subject to the applicable school calendar.
Are Schools Closed on September 14 in Delhi?
Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14, 2026. However, it should not automatically be considered a confirmed school holiday for all Delhi schools.
The Delhi Government's list of restricted holidays includes Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 14. Restricted holidays are different from compulsory public holidays, so schools may follow their own academic calendars regarding the observance. Parents should therefore check the circular issued by their child's school before treating September 14 as a confirmed holiday.
Delhi Schools May Close Due to Heavy Rain in September
Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall in the first week, with rain also reported in many parts of the city. The rainfall caused traffic disruption in parts of Delhi-NCR, while weather forecasts indicated continued chances of rain and thunderstorms.
However, heavy rain does not automatically mean that all Delhi schools will remain closed. Any emergency closure would depend on an official order from the Delhi Government, Directorate of Education, district authorities or the concerned school.
Delhi School Holiday September 2026: What About Saturdays?
Saturday holidays can vary depending on the school's academic calendar. Many schools observe the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays, but this is not necessarily uniform across all government, private and unaided schools. Students and parents should rely on official Delhi Education Department notices and school communications for any last-minute closure announcement.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.