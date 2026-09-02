Delhi School Holiday September 2026: Check Festival Holidays and Latest School Closure Updates

Delhi School Holidays September 2026: Students and parents in Delhi can check the complete list of school holidays and important closure dates for September 2026. The month includes Janmashtami on September 4, along with regular Sunday breaks. However, schools may also announce additional closures if weather conditions such as heavy rain, waterlogging or thunderstorms affect the National Capital. The Delhi Government's 2026 holiday notification lists Janmashtami (Vaishnav) as a public holiday on Friday, September 4, 2026. The Delhi Directorate of Education also maintains an official 2026 holiday calendar for schools. Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026 Delhi School Holiday List September 2026 Date Day Occasion/Reason Holiday Status September 4, 2026 Friday Janmashtami (Vaishnav) Holiday September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Expected Holiday

September 4 School Holiday in Delhi: Janmashtami The first major school holiday in September will be on September 4, 2026, on account of Janmashtami (Vaishnav). According to the Delhi Government's official holiday notification, September 4 falls on a Friday and is included among the declared public holidays for 2026. Students can therefore expect a break from regular classes on the occasion, subject to the applicable school calendar. Are Schools Closed on September 14 in Delhi? Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14, 2026. However, it should not automatically be considered a confirmed school holiday for all Delhi schools. The Delhi Government's list of restricted holidays includes Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 14. Restricted holidays are different from compulsory public holidays, so schools may follow their own academic calendars regarding the observance. Parents should therefore check the circular issued by their child's school before treating September 14 as a confirmed holiday.