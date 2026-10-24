RRB Station Master Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Basic Pay, Allowances & Perks

Key Points The RRB Station Master salary is fixed at Level 6 (7th CPC) with ₹35,400 basic pay.

Net in-hand salary ranges from ₹55,000 to ₹66,147 monthly, depending on city class.

Recruitment for 2026 is via RRB NTPC (CEN 05/2026 & 06/2025) with allowances like DA, HRA.

Railway RRB Station Master Salary 2026: The Station Master is one of the most respected posts in Indian Railways. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for this job through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) because of its good salary, job security, and benefits. If you are preparing for the RRB NTPC exam, you must know the RRB Station Master salary 2026 in detail. In this article, we have explained the pay level, basic pay, allowances, in-hand salary, job profile, and career growth of a Station Master. Read on to understand what you can expect to earn after selection and how your salary will grow with time. Railway RRB Station Master Salary 2026 The RRB Station Master salary is fixed under Level 6 of the 7th Pay Commission, with a starting basic pay of ₹35,400 per month. Along with basic pay, selected candidates receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other benefits. The final in-hand salary depends on the city category and the current DA rate. Station Masters also get free railway passes, medical facilities, and pension benefits under NPS. With regular promotions and increments, salary keeps growing.

RRB Station Master Salary Structure 2026 Here is a quick snapshot of the Station Master salary and pay structure. Check the table first for the key numbers, and the sections below explain each point in detail. Particulars Details Conducting Organisation Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways Recruitment Exam / Notice RRB NTPC (Graduate Level - CEN 05/2026 & CEN 06/2025) Post Designation Station Master (SM) Job Type Permanent, Central Government (Indian Railways) Pay Commission Matrix 7th Central Pay Commission (7th CPC) Pay Level & Scale Level 6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month) Starting Basic Pay ₹35,400 per month Dearness Allowance (DA) ~50% to 60% of Basic Pay (Revised bi-annually) House Rent Allowance (HRA) 10% (Z-class), 20% (Y-class), 30% (X-class Metro) Transport Allowance (TA) ₹3,600 – ₹7,200 + DA thereon Duty Allowances Night Duty Allowance (NDA), Stress Allowance & Overtime Allowance (OTA) where applicable Gross Monthly Salary ~₹60,000 – ₹68,000 per month Net In-Hand Monthly Take-Home ~₹48,000 – ₹55,000 per month (Varies by city tier & duty allowances; approx. ₹40,000+ during initial 80-day training) NPS Contribution 10% Basic + DA (Matched by 14% Government contribution) Career Progression Chain Station Master (L-6) Station Superintendent (L-7) Assistant Operations Manager (AOM / Gazetted - Group B)

RRB Station Master Basic Pay 2026 The basic pay of an RRB Station Master is fixed at Level 6 of the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix. The starting basic pay is ₹35,400 per month, and it grows with yearly increments of 3%. Candidates selected through the RRB NTPC exam join at this level after completing training. Allowances like DA and HRA are calculated on this basic pay. With promotions to Senior Station Master and Station Superintendent, basic pay moves to higher levels and salary grows further. RRB Station Master In-Hand Salary 2026 The in-hand salary of a Station Master is much higher than the basic pay, because allowances add a large amount every month. Your final take-home depends on your posting city, the current DA rate, and your deductions. Here is a simple breakdown. Salary Component Approx Amount Basic Pay (7th CPC Level 6) ₹35,400 Dearness Allowance (DA @ 58%) ₹20,532 House Rent Allowance (HRA - X Class) ₹10,620 Transport Allowance (TA + DA) ₹5,688 GROSS MONTHLY SALARY ₹72,240 NPS Employee Contribution -₹5,593 Other Deductions (Tax, CGEGIS, Insurance) -₹500 to -₹1,000 ESTIMATED NET IN-HAND SALARY ₹65,000 to ₹66,147