Kerala School Holidays in September 2026, Check Complete List of School Holidays

Schools in Kerala closed for the annual Onam Holidays on August 21, 2026 and are scheduled to reopen on August 31, 2026. With the most awaited mid- year vacation now coming to an end, students eagerly await the upcoming school holidays in the month of September.

Onam marks the beginning of the festive season in Kerala. Students will have a long weekend holiday from September 4 (Friday) to September 6, 2026 (Sunday) and on September 21, 2026, Monday, for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

Holidays for September 2026

Check below the school holiday list for September 2026

Sreekrishna Jayanti Friday September 4, 2026 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Monday September 21, 2026

Schools in Kerala will be closed in the first week of September on the occasion of Sreekrishan Jayanti. A school holiday has been declared for September 4, 2026, applicable to students from classes 1 to 12, Lower Kindergarten and Anganwadi centres. The holiday will also be applicable to government, government-aided, private and other educational institutions.