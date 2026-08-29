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Kerala School Holidays in September 2026, Check Complete List of School Holidays

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 17:22 IST

Schools in Kerala will remain closed on September 4 and September 21, 2026. Check school holiday details for the state below.

Kerala School Holidays in September 2026
Kerala School Holidays in September 2026

Schools in Kerala closed for the annual Onam Holidays on August 21, 2026 and are scheduled to reopen on August 31, 2026. With the most awaited mid- year vacation now coming to an end, students eagerly await the upcoming school holidays in the month of September. 

Onam marks the beginning of the festive season in Kerala. Students will have a long weekend holiday from September 4 (Friday) to September 6, 2026 (Sunday) and on September 21, 2026, Monday, for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

Holidays for September 2026

Check below the school holiday list for September 2026

Sreekrishna Jayanti Friday September 4, 2026
Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Monday September 21, 2026

Schools in Kerala will be closed in the first week of September on the occasion of Sreekrishan Jayanti. A school holiday has been declared for September 4, 2026, applicable to students from classes 1 to 12, Lower Kindergarten and Anganwadi centres. The holiday will also be applicable to government, government-aided, private and other educational institutions.

Towards the end of September, schools will be closed on September 21, 2026, on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Here again, schools will be closed for students from class 1 to 12 and pre-primary sections. The holiday will be applicable for government, government-aided, private and other educational institutions. 

Complete Holiday List for Kerala Schools

Check the annual holiday calendar for September

Name of Holiday Day 2026 (Christian Era) Malayalam Era (1201–1202) Saka Era (1947–48)
Mannam Jayanthi Friday 02-01-2026 18-05-1201 12-10-1947
Republic Day Monday 26-01-2026 12-06-1201 06-11-1947
Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* Friday 20-03-2026 06-08-1201 29-12-1947
Maundy Thursday Thursday 02-04-2026 19-08-1201 12-01-1948
Good Friday Friday 03-04-2026 20-08-1201 13-01-1948
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi Tuesday 14-04-2026 01-09-1201 24-01-1948
Vishu Wednesday 15-04-2026 02-09-1201 25-01-1948
May Day Friday 01-05-2026 18-09-1201 11-02-1948
Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)* Wednesday 27-05-2026 13-10-1201 06-03-1948
Muharram* Thursday 25-06-2026 11-11-1201 04-04-1948
Karkadaka Vavu Wednesday 12-08-2026 27-12-1201 21-05-1948
Independence Day Saturday 15-08-2026 30-12-1201 24-05-1948
First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif* Tuesday 25-08-2026 09-01-1202 03-06-1948
Thiruvonam Wednesday 26-08-2026 10-01-1202 04-06-1948
Third Onam Thursday 27-08-2026 11-01-1202 05-06-1948
Fourth Onam / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi Friday 28-08-2026 12-01-1202 06-06-1948
Sreekrishna Jayanthi Friday 04-09-2026 19-01-1202 13-06-1948
Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Monday 21-09-2026 05-02-1202 30-06-1948
Gandhi Jayanthi Friday 02-10-2026 16-02-1202 10-07-1948
Mahanavami Tuesday 20-10-2026 03-03-1202 28-07-1948
Vijayadasami Wednesday 21-10-2026 04-03-1202 29-07-1948
Christmas Friday 25-12-2026 10-05-1202 04-10-1948

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 17:22 IST

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