Kerala School Holidays in September 2026, Check Complete List of School Holidays
Schools in Kerala will remain closed on September 4 and September 21, 2026. Check school holiday details for the state below.
Schools in Kerala closed for the annual Onam Holidays on August 21, 2026 and are scheduled to reopen on August 31, 2026. With the most awaited mid- year vacation now coming to an end, students eagerly await the upcoming school holidays in the month of September.
Onam marks the beginning of the festive season in Kerala. Students will have a long weekend holiday from September 4 (Friday) to September 6, 2026 (Sunday) and on September 21, 2026, Monday, for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.
Holidays for September 2026
Check below the school holiday list for September 2026
|Sreekrishna Jayanti
|Friday
|September 4, 2026
|Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
|Monday
|September 21, 2026
Schools in Kerala will be closed in the first week of September on the occasion of Sreekrishan Jayanti. A school holiday has been declared for September 4, 2026, applicable to students from classes 1 to 12, Lower Kindergarten and Anganwadi centres. The holiday will also be applicable to government, government-aided, private and other educational institutions.
Towards the end of September, schools will be closed on September 21, 2026, on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Here again, schools will be closed for students from class 1 to 12 and pre-primary sections. The holiday will be applicable for government, government-aided, private and other educational institutions.
Complete Holiday List for Kerala Schools
Check the annual holiday calendar for September
|Name of Holiday
|Day
|2026 (Christian Era)
|Malayalam Era (1201–1202)
|Saka Era (1947–48)
|Mannam Jayanthi
|Friday
|02-01-2026
|18-05-1201
|12-10-1947
|Republic Day
|Monday
|26-01-2026
|12-06-1201
|06-11-1947
|Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)*
|Friday
|20-03-2026
|06-08-1201
|29-12-1947
|Maundy Thursday
|Thursday
|02-04-2026
|19-08-1201
|12-01-1948
|Good Friday
|Friday
|03-04-2026
|20-08-1201
|13-01-1948
|Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi
|Tuesday
|14-04-2026
|01-09-1201
|24-01-1948
|Vishu
|Wednesday
|15-04-2026
|02-09-1201
|25-01-1948
|May Day
|Friday
|01-05-2026
|18-09-1201
|11-02-1948
|Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*
|Wednesday
|27-05-2026
|13-10-1201
|06-03-1948
|Muharram*
|Thursday
|25-06-2026
|11-11-1201
|04-04-1948
|Karkadaka Vavu
|Wednesday
|12-08-2026
|27-12-1201
|21-05-1948
|Independence Day
|Saturday
|15-08-2026
|30-12-1201
|24-05-1948
|First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif*
|Tuesday
|25-08-2026
|09-01-1202
|03-06-1948
|Thiruvonam
|Wednesday
|26-08-2026
|10-01-1202
|04-06-1948
|Third Onam
|Thursday
|27-08-2026
|11-01-1202
|05-06-1948
|Fourth Onam / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi
|Friday
|28-08-2026
|12-01-1202
|06-06-1948
|Sreekrishna Jayanthi
|Friday
|04-09-2026
|19-01-1202
|13-06-1948
|Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
|Monday
|21-09-2026
|05-02-1202
|30-06-1948
|Gandhi Jayanthi
|Friday
|02-10-2026
|16-02-1202
|10-07-1948
|Mahanavami
|Tuesday
|20-10-2026
|03-03-1202
|28-07-1948
|Vijayadasami
|Wednesday
|21-10-2026
|04-03-1202
|29-07-1948
|Christmas
|Friday
|25-12-2026
|10-05-1202
|04-10-1948
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.