Is The Stock Market Open Today On Dussehra? Check NSE, BSE And Commodity Market Schedule For 20 October

Stock Market Holiday, October 20, 2026: India gears up for festive season and the trading market will take breaks often from now. On all the SEBI approves holidays the stock markets compltely remains shut. So, the Indian stock exchange market will remain closed Today on 20 October as well, on account of Dussehra. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be suspended for regular trading across all major segments just for tomorrow. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is an important Hindu festival. It is celebrated all across the nation as the victory of good over evil. As it is one of the major eventful festivals, SEBI has approved it as a holiday. Investors and traders should check the holiday schedule to plan their trades and settlement activities accordingly.

Also Read: What Are the Differences Between NSE and BSE? The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, October 20, for Dussehra. Trading will be suspended across the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and debt segments. Investors will not be able to execute regular trades on the exchange during the holiday. Particulars Details Date October 20, 2026 Day Tuesday Occasion Dussehra Trading status Closed Regular trading resumes Next trading session Stock Market BSE Market Holiday Today The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also remain closed on October 20, in line with the scheduled Dussehra holiday. Trading across the applicable market segments will remain closed for the day. The holiday may also affect settlement timelines, so investors should check their broker's notifications for updates on pending transactions.

Particulars Details Date October 20, 2026 Day Tuesday Occasion Dussehra Trading status Closed Regular trading resumes Next trading session Other Market Closures: MCX And Commodity Trading For investors who play in the commodity market, The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the NSE commodity segment will follow a split-session schedule tomorrow on 20 October, Dussehra. The morning session will remain closed from 9 AM to 5 PM, while evening trading is scheduled to resume at 5 PM, subject to official exchange timings. Traders should confirm the official exchange circular before placing orders, as commodity trading hours differ from those of the equity market. Morning session: Closed from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Evening session: Scheduled to operate from 5 PM onwards, subject to the exchange's applicable timings.