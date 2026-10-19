Is The Stock Market Open Today On Dussehra? Check NSE, BSE And Commodity Market Schedule For 20 October
The Indian stock market will remain closed Today on October 20, 2026, for Dussehra. Check the NSE and BSE holiday schedules, MCX commodity trading timings, and upcoming stock market holidays to plan your trades and settlement activities accordingly.
Stock Market Holiday, October 20, 2026: India gears up for festive season and the trading market will take breaks often from now. On all the SEBI approves holidays the stock markets compltely remains shut. So, the Indian stock exchange market will remain closed Today on 20 October as well, on account of Dussehra.
Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be suspended for regular trading across all major segments just for tomorrow. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is an important Hindu festival. It is celebrated all across the nation as the victory of good over evil. As it is one of the major eventful festivals, SEBI has approved it as a holiday.
Investors and traders should check the holiday schedule to plan their trades and settlement activities accordingly.
Also Read: What Are the Differences Between NSE and BSE?
Stock Market NSE Holiday Today
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, October 20, for Dussehra. Trading will be suspended across the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and debt segments. Investors will not be able to execute regular trades on the exchange during the holiday.
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Particulars
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Details
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Date
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October 20, 2026
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Day
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Tuesday
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Occasion
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Dussehra
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Trading status
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Closed
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Regular trading resumes
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Next trading session
Stock Market BSE Market Holiday Today
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also remain closed on October 20, in line with the scheduled Dussehra holiday. Trading across the applicable market segments will remain closed for the day. The holiday may also affect settlement timelines, so investors should check their broker's notifications for updates on pending transactions.
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Particulars
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Details
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Date
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October 20, 2026
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Day
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Tuesday
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Occasion
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Dussehra
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Trading status
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Closed
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Regular trading resumes
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Next trading session
Other Market Closures: MCX And Commodity Trading
For investors who play in the commodity market, The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the NSE commodity segment will follow a split-session schedule tomorrow on 20 October, Dussehra.
The morning session will remain closed from 9 AM to 5 PM, while evening trading is scheduled to resume at 5 PM, subject to official exchange timings.
Traders should confirm the official exchange circular before placing orders, as commodity trading hours differ from those of the equity market.
- Morning session: Closed from 9 AM to 5 PM.
- Evening session: Scheduled to operate from 5 PM onwards, subject to the exchange's applicable timings.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026
SEBI, NSE and BSE releases its official stock market holiday list every year. Investors should keep the following scheduled holidays in mind while planning their trading activities for the remainder of 2026.
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November 8, Sunday: Diwali Laxmi Pujan. A special Muhurat Trading session is expected; timings should be checked in the official exchange circular.
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November 10, Tuesday: Diwali-Balipratipada - stock market holiday.
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November 24, Tuesday: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev - stock market holiday.
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December 25, Friday: Christmas - stock market holiday.
Note: Investors should verify the latest NSE, BSE and MCX holiday circulars for the applicable segments, settlement schedules and special trading-session timings.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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