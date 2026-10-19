Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download BSEB Hall Ticket at stateregistration.cbrt.co.in- Get Direct Link

Key Points BSEB released Bihar STET 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing in the exam.

The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026.

Download admit cards from stetregistration.cbrt.co.in using application number & password.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar STET admit card 2026 for the candidates who will be appearing in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). The Bihar STET exam 2026 will be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026. Applicants who registered for Paper 1, i.e., classes 9 to 10, and Paper 2, i.e., classes 11 to 12, will now be able to download their hall tickets through the official website, i.e., stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across multiple exam centres in Bihar. Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights Given below are some of the key highlights of the Bihar STET admit card 2026 for the exam, which is to be conducted from October 25, 2026 to November 20, 2026:- Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 Post Secondary (Paper 1) and Senior Secondary (Paper 2) Teachers Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Dates October 25 to November 20, 2026 Admit Card Status Declared Online Website stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Link BSEB has activated the admit card link for candidates to download their STET 2026 Admit Card to appear for the October 25, 2026 to November 20, 2026 exam. Candidates will have to enter the application number, password, and the CAPTCHA code, which will be shown on the screen, to download their admit card. We have provided the direct link below for the candidates to download their admit card:- Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Direct Link How to Download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2026? Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to download their Bihar STET admit card 2026:- Visit the official BSEB STET website or stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Click on the link titled Download STET Admit Card 2026.

Enter the application Number, password, and the CAPTCHA code carefully and submit.

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 will open on the screen; check the details mentioned carefully.

Download it, take a printout, and keep it safe for future use.