Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download BSEB Hall Ticket at stateregistration.cbrt.co.in- Get Direct Link
Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: BSEB has released the Bihar STET Admit Card 2026. Get the direct download link, exam time, shift timings, and other important details in the article below.
Key Points
- BSEB released Bihar STET 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing in the exam.
- The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026.
- Download admit cards from stetregistration.cbrt.co.in using application number & password.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar STET admit card 2026 for the candidates who will be appearing in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). The Bihar STET exam 2026 will be conducted from October 25 to November 20, 2026. Applicants who registered for Paper 1, i.e., classes 9 to 10, and Paper 2, i.e., classes 11 to 12, will now be able to download their hall tickets through the official website, i.e., stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across multiple exam centres in Bihar.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Bihar STET admit card 2026 for the exam, which is to be conducted from October 25, 2026 to November 20, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Exam Name
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Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026
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Post
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Secondary (Paper 1) and Senior Secondary (Paper 2) Teachers
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Dates
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October 25 to November 20, 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Declared
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Online Website
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stetregistration.cbrt.co.in
Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Link
BSEB has activated the admit card link for candidates to download their STET 2026 Admit Card to appear for the October 25, 2026 to November 20, 2026 exam. Candidates will have to enter the application number, password, and the CAPTCHA code, which will be shown on the screen, to download their admit card. We have provided the direct link below for the candidates to download their admit card:-
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Bihar STET Admit Card 2026
How to Download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2026?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to download their Bihar STET admit card 2026:-
- Visit the official BSEB STET website or stetregistration.cbrt.co.in
- Click on the link titled Download STET Admit Card 2026.
- Enter the application Number, password, and the CAPTCHA code carefully and submit.
- The Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 will open on the screen; check the details mentioned carefully.
- Download it, take a printout, and keep it safe for future use.
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Details Mentioned on the Admit Card 2026
Once the candidates have downloaded the Bihar STET Admit Card 2026, they should carefully check the details that have been mentioned on the admit card for any mistakes.
- Candidate's name, roll number, and registration number
- Applied paper (Paper 1, Paper 2, or Both) and subject code
- Allotted exam centre name and full address
- Exam date, shift timings, and mandatory reporting time
- Photograph and signature visibility
In case the candidates find any personal detail discrepancy, candidates should notify the BSEB helpdesk promptly for the correct documentation.
Also check, UP Government Holiday List 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.