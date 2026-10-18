HPSC ADA Recruitment Mains Marks 2026 OUT: Check Scorecard & Other Important Details- Download PDF Here

HPSC:- The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has officially announced the marks for the Mains exam conducted for the HPSC ADA Recruitment under the advertisement number 18/2025. Those candidates who appeared in the Mains Exam and the Interview round for the position of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in the Prosecution Department, Government of Haryana, can check their marks on the official website of the Commission, i.e., hpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, HPSC will fill 255 vacancies. The HPSC ADA Mains exam was conducted on August 9, 2026, and the interview round was conducted from October 10 to October 18, 2026.

HPSC ADA Recruitment 2026 Marks Out

Candidates who appeared for the HPSC ADA Mains selection process on August 9, 2026, qualified and attended the interview round from October 10 to 18, 2026, will now be able to check their marks on the official website of the commission. For candidates who appeared for the mains stage, we have provided the official marks PDF below. The official PDF includes information like the marks scored out of 150, 85, interview marks, and the total marks.