HPSC ADA Recruitment Mains Marks 2026 OUT: Check Scorecard & Other Important Details- Download PDF Here
HPSC has released the combined Mains marks for the Subject Knowledge Test and interview stage marks for HPSC ADA Recruitment under the advertisement number 18/2025. Check the marks scored and other important details in the article below.
Key Points
- HPSC announced marks for ADA Recruitment 2026 Mains & Interview (Advt. 18/2025).
- Mains exam held on August 9, 2026; interviews conducted from Oct 10-18, 2026.
- Candidates can check their marks for 255 ADA vacancies on hpsc.gov.in.
HPSC:- The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has officially announced the marks for the Mains exam conducted for the HPSC ADA Recruitment under the advertisement number 18/2025. Those candidates who appeared in the Mains Exam and the Interview round for the position of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in the Prosecution Department, Government of Haryana, can check their marks on the official website of the Commission, i.e., hpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, HPSC will fill 255 vacancies. The HPSC ADA Mains exam was conducted on August 9, 2026, and the interview round was conducted from October 10 to October 18, 2026.
HPSC ADA Recruitment 2026 Marks Out
Candidates who appeared for the HPSC ADA Mains selection process on August 9, 2026, qualified and attended the interview round from October 10 to 18, 2026, will now be able to check their marks on the official website of the commission. For candidates who appeared for the mains stage, we have provided the official marks PDF below. The official PDF includes information like the marks scored out of 150, 85, interview marks, and the total marks.
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HPSC ADA Recruitment 2026 Marks
How to Check HPSC ADA Recruitment 2026 Marks Online?
Candidates can check their HPSC ADA recruitment marks 2026 using the simple steps given below:-
- Visit the Official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in
- On the right side of the homepage, in the What’s New section, click on the notification titled roll number-wise marks for ADA recruitment.
- The marks PDF will open on the screen; use the command Ctrl +F and search for the roll Number or name.
- Check the details, download the PDF, and keep it safe for future use.
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Document Verification and Final Joining Process for HPSC ADA 2026
As the HPSC has released the HPAS ADA recruitment marks for the mains and interview stage under the advertisement number 18/2025, the selection process will enter the document verification stage.
- Shortlisted candidates will be called for physical document verification. Candidates will have to present the original academic and professional certificates, including their LLB degree, Bar Council enrollment proof, category certificates, and Haryana domicile proof.
- Candidates who clear the document verification will undergo a standard medical fitness exam conducted by an authorised state medical board.
- Following the successful medical clearance and background checks, the prosecution department, Haryana, will issue formal appointment letters to selected candidates.
Also check, UPSC Postpones CRT for Principal, Vice-Principal Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.