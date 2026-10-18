UPSC Postpones CRT for Principal, Vice-Principal Recruitment 2026, Check New Exam Date & Other Details
UPSC has postponed the Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) for Principal and Vice-Principal posts 2026. Initially scheduled for November 1, 2026, the exam will now be conducted on January 9, 2027. Check the revised schedule and official notice details here.
Key Points
- UPSC Principal/Vice Principal CRT postponed from Nov 1, 2026, to Jan 9, 2027.
- Postponement due to teacher workload & GSTA representations.
- The recruitment aims to fill 728 vacancies for Principal and Vice-Principal posts.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially postponed the Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) for the posts of Principal and Vice Principal in the Education Department. Before the new exam dates were announced, the exam was to be conducted on November 1, 2026. As per the new notice, the UPSC Principal Education-Principal exam 2026 will now be conducted on January 9, 2027, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Through this recruitment process, the UPSC will fill a total of 728 vacancies, which include 24 posts for the Principal and 704 posts for the Vice-Principal. The Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) will be administered across 15 major exam centres across India. Those candidates who clear the written exam will progress to the interview round, where the final shortlisting will depend on combined performance and application verification.
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Exam 2026 Postponed
The Union Public Service Commission postponed the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal exam, which was to be conducted on November 1, 2026, to January 9, 2027. The postponement notice for the exam is available on the official website of the Commission. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the link to the official notice below:-
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UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Exam 2026
Why has the UPSC Principal & Vice-Principal Exam 2026 Been Postponed?
The UPSC Principal and Vice-Principal exam 2026 being postponed follows various representations submitted by the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA), Delhi. Those candidates who have applied for this recruitment exam are managing various administrative responsibilities along with the regular academic duties. Many teachers have also been deployed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This has significantly increased the workload of the candidates and also gives limited time to the candidates to prepare for their competitive exam. The extra preparation window until January 9, 2027 offers needed relief for working candidates.
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What Next For the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Candidates?
The postponement of the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal exam is favourable for the candidates who are balancing full-time duty along with competitive exam preparation.
- Candidates have over two and a half months for focused revision due to the postponement of the exam. They should put more focus on the high-weightage topics.
- The Combined Recruitment Test will take place across 15 major cities. Candidates are advised to verify their allotted city early to arrange travel logistics, especially those serving in rural or non-metro postings.
- Because shortlisted applicants proceed directly to the interview stage, securing a high percentile in the objective CRT is important for building a solid overall merit score.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.