UPSC Postpones CRT for Principal, Vice-Principal Recruitment 2026, Check New Exam Date & Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially postponed the Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) for the posts of Principal and Vice Principal in the Education Department. Before the new exam dates were announced, the exam was to be conducted on November 1, 2026 . As per the new notice, the UPSC Principal Education-Principal exam 2026 will now be conducted on January 9 , 2027, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM . Through this recruitment process, the UPSC will fill a total of 728 vacancies, which include 24 posts for the Principal and 704 posts for the Vice-Principal. The Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) will be administered across 15 major exam centres across India. Those candidates who clear the written exam will progress to the interview round, where the final shortlisting will depend on combined performance and application verification.

UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Exam 2026 Postponed

The Union Public Service Commission postponed the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal exam, which was to be conducted on November 1, 2026, to January 9, 2027. The postponement notice for the exam is available on the official website of the Commission. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the link to the official notice below:-

UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Exam 2026 PDF notice

Why has the UPSC Principal & Vice-Principal Exam 2026 Been Postponed?

The UPSC Principal and Vice-Principal exam 2026 being postponed follows various representations submitted by the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA), Delhi. Those candidates who have applied for this recruitment exam are managing various administrative responsibilities along with the regular academic duties. Many teachers have also been deployed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This has significantly increased the workload of the candidates and also gives limited time to the candidates to prepare for their competitive exam. The extra preparation window until January 9, 2027 offers needed relief for working candidates.