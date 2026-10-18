TGPSC AEE 2026: Many of the government job aspirants and engineering graduates staged a protest outside the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office in Hyderabad, demanding an immediate revision of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) examination dates. The protest started after the candidates noticed that the exam was clashing with the state-level TGPSC AEE test and the central-level Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer (SSC JE) exam.

TGPSC AEE vs SSC JE Exam Date 2026 Clash

According to the official notification schedule, the TGPSC AEE (Civil) examination for the Roads and Buildings Department is to be conducted on November 6 and 7, whereas the SSC JE examination is scheduled to take place nationwide from November 2 to 6, 2026. The direct clash of the exam on November 6, 2026 forces thousands of engineering aspirants to choose between competing for state civil engineering vacancies or national junior engineer posts, potentially forfeiting months of rigorous preparation.