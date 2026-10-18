TGPSC AEE 2026: Hyderabad Students Protest as Exam Dates for SSC JE and TGPSC AEE Clash
TGPSC AEE 2026: Engineering aspirants in Hyderabad protest outside the TGPSC office over the November 6, 2026 exam clash between the TGPSC AEE and SSC JE recruitment exams. Read the complete details in the article below.
TGPSC AEE 2026: Many of the government job aspirants and engineering graduates staged a protest outside the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office in Hyderabad, demanding an immediate revision of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) examination dates. The protest started after the candidates noticed that the exam was clashing with the state-level TGPSC AEE test and the central-level Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer (SSC JE) exam.
TGPSC AEE vs SSC JE Exam Date 2026 Clash
According to the official notification schedule, the TGPSC AEE (Civil) examination for the Roads and Buildings Department is to be conducted on November 6 and 7, whereas the SSC JE examination is scheduled to take place nationwide from November 2 to 6, 2026. The direct clash of the exam on November 6, 2026 forces thousands of engineering aspirants to choose between competing for state civil engineering vacancies or national junior engineer posts, potentially forfeiting months of rigorous preparation.
Important Student Demands for Exam Date Clash
Protesting candidates have raised slogans against the commission, highlighting that they had repeatedly submitted representations to the TGPSC office over the preceding 10 days requesting a date modification, but received no positive resolution. As two major exams are scheduled on the same date, there are several reasons why candidates are staging the protest:-
- Those candidates who have prepared for the SSC JE and TGPSC AEE will not be able to physically appear for both exams falling on the same date.
- Engineering students gathered outside the TGPSC office in Hyderabad to demand that the state commission reschedule the TGPSC AEE exam so they don’t lose out on either job opportunity.
What’s Next For TGPSC AEE & SSC JE Aspirants?
Following the protest outside the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office, here is what candidates and job aspirants can expect and what they should do during this period:-
- The Telangana Public Service Commission is expected to review the candidates’ representations and clarify whether the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) exam date of November 6, 2026, will be rescheduled or maintained.
- Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website of TGPSC (tspsc.gov.in) and ssc.gov.in for the official notifications related to exam dates or admit card updates.
- Candidates facing an exact shift clash on November 6 will be sending formal requests and admit card proofs to the TGPSC helpdesk to request slot adjustments or date revisions, if possible.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.