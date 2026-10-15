TGT Eligibility Criteria 2026: NCTE Flags Fake Notice on Graduation Marks & TET Rules
TGT Eligibility Criteria 2026: NCTE has warned candidates on social media about a viral fake notice claiming mandatory TET and 50% graduation marks for TGT recruitment. Check the official clarification in the article below.
TGT Eligibility Criteria 2026: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has issued a public warning to teaching job aspirants not to fall for a fake notice that has been circulating on social media platforms regarding the eligibility criteria for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) appointments. The clarification by NCTE follows a viral notification that has been spreading, claiming that the official body had made a valid Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificate and a minimum of 50% marks in graduation mandatory for all future TGT recruitment processes across India.
Viral Fake Notice Rejected By NCTE
Issuing an official statement through its primary social media platform, the NCTE has rejected the document, labelling it as a fake document, fraudulent, and misleading to future aspirants. The Council has also confirmed that no such policy amendment or notification has been released from the secretariat. The widely circulated fake document has mimicked an official release, which features a forged file number, recent dating, and a falsely made authorisation stamp under the Member Secretary’s name. It further falsely states that the Ministry of Education has also formally accepted these updated eligibility rules.
🚨𝐅𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓🚨 A fake notice is circulating on social media claiming that a valid TET & 50% graduation marks are mandatory for TGT appointments. The National Council for Teacher Education has NEVER issued this notice. It is completely fake and misleading. https://t.co/D6CUSmpwbD— National Council for Teacher Education (@NCTE_Official) October 14, 2026
TGT Eligibility Criteria 2026 Fake Notice Key Highlights
For future TGT aspirants, given below are a few important highlights of the fake notice that has been circulating. It is important to read to understand and identify the fake notice from an original notice:-
- It uses the forged authorisation stamp of the Member Secretary, as stated by NCTE.
- The fake news mentions a mandatory test for TGT appointments and mandatory 50% marks in graduation, which has been denied by the NCTE.
- NCTE has not issued any notice regarding it, and if any notification is to be issued, it will be done on the official website. Thus, candidates are advised to rely only on official and authentic NCTE channels.
- It is also to be noted that the recruitment rules, subject-combination cutoffs, or qualifying grounds and eligibility criteria are different for every recruiting authority.
Also check, AP DSC Notification 2026 OUT
How Aspirants Should Verify the Recruitment Rules?
Teaching aspirants are advised to carefully check every recruitment order against the official sources. Given below are the simple steps through which the candidates can verify the recruitment rules:-
- Visit the official council website at ncte.gov.in to review the original Gazette notifications.
- Cross-check every advertisement detail on the regional selection board website before submitting the application form or paying the application fee.
- Report the unauthorised or fraudulent notice to the respective administrative bodies to prevent the spread of misinformation.
Also check, Computer Stops Working During a Government Exam
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.