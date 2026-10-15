TGT Eligibility Criteria 2026: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has issued a public warning to teaching job aspirants not to fall for a fake notice that has been circulating on social media platforms regarding the eligibility criteria for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) appointments. The clarification by NCTE follows a viral notification that has been spreading, claiming that the official body had made a valid Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificate and a minimum of 50% marks in graduation mandatory for all future TGT recruitment processes across India.

Viral Fake Notice Rejected By NCTE

Issuing an official statement through its primary social media platform, the NCTE has rejected the document, labelling it as a fake document, fraudulent, and misleading to future aspirants. The Council has also confirmed that no such policy amendment or notification has been released from the secretariat. The widely circulated fake document has mimicked an official release, which features a forged file number, recent dating, and a falsely made authorisation stamp under the Member Secretary’s name. It further falsely states that the Ministry of Education has also formally accepted these updated eligibility rules.